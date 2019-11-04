Tom Oates: Balanced offense likely to emerge for Badgers in post-Ethan Happ era

Ask anyone close to the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball program what it will look like on offense without Ethan Happ in the middle and they immediately start talking about yesteryear.
They reminisce about the balanced, versatile offensive teams UW put on the floor a decade ago. At least they do that if their memory is intact.
“The film is so grainy on those,” assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft said with a laugh, “that I can’t remember what it looked like.”
Krabbenhoft was a stalwart on UW’s 2007-08 team that went 31-5 and won both Big Ten Conference championships, all with an equal-opportunity offense led by Brian Butch at 12.4 points per game. Krabbenhoft also was there the next year, when UW won 20 games with Marcus Landry as the top scorer at 12.7 points per game.
Those were old-school UW offenses in which the Badgers often had five players on the floor who could score via the 3-point shot or a post-up move. They ran the swing offense of former coach Bo Ryan and wore down opponents with their cutting and passing.
“It was pretty good,” Krabbenhoft said. “We spread it out. We had a lot of shooters. The championship team in ‘07-’08, I don’t think we had a guy that averaged more than 11 or 12 points a game, but we had a bunch of guys right in that area. I don’t know what it was like to guard us, but it had to have been pretty hard. Anytime we put together a scouting report on a team that’s that well-balanced, you just don’t know who you focus your attention on and, boom, the guy you didn’t think would hurt you, hurts you. Every single night there was somebody different.”
Although UW was pigeonholed as a swing-only team under Ryan, the truth is the coaches adjusted to fit the personnel all the time. When Jordan Taylor was the point guard, they used a ton of high ball screens. When the Badgers went to two NCAA Final Fours with 7-footer Frank Kaminsky and friends, they were again an equal-opportunity offense, one marked by incredible efficiency.
In the four seasons since then, Happ, a 6-10 All-American, became a fixture in the low post and the focal point of the offense. And since Happ didn’t shoot the 3-point shot — 1-for-16 in his career — UW’s offense changed dramatically. On most possessions, he handled the ball with everyone else playing off of him.
With Happ graduating and taking his 2,130 points and 423 assists with him, UW is expected under Greg Gard, Ryan’s longtime lieutenant now in his fifth season as coach, to become less stagnant, to return to some version of its old, five-man motion game where everyone on the floor can score from anywhere.
The benefits could be huge. The offense should promote more ball and body movement, which should get everyone more involved and engaged. The style should fit a roster in which the top eight players have all demonstrated some ability to hit the 3-point shot. And the improved spacing should open up the lane for drivers.
“I think when Frank and those guys were here, the offense was Frank-heavy still,” senior guard Brevin Pritzl said. “But Frank did a lot of his scoring out of the flow of the offense. He knew where to get his buckets. Whereas with Ethan, given that he couldn’t shoot from the outside as well, we kind of had to formulate the offense and get him the ball in his spots to score. So I think we’re going to go back to the old mold where everybody’s cutting and moving in one unit together to score.”
That’s not a knock on Happ, who had one of the great careers in UW history. Nor is it a knock on Gard, who built an offense around Happ that maximized his many skills.
It wasn’t UW’s traditional way with Happ on the floor, though, and a return to a more balanced, movement-based offense should help the Badgers reduce the frequency and duration of the scoring droughts they suffered through the past two seasons. At least that’s the plan.
When he becomes eligible, transfer Micah Potter is expected to replace Happ at center. Potter doesn’t have Happ’s low-post game — who does? — but he is strong and has a solid shooting stroke.
“I think whenever you lose a guy the caliber of Ethan Happ, not only with the amount that we gave him the ball and the amount we played through him and how incredible he was, it’s obviously a great challenge,” shooting guard Brad Davison said. “But what comes with great challenge is great opportunity. Micah will step into that role, but it’s going to take a collective effort to fill that void. It’ll look new. Offensively, we’ll play a little different. The floor will be open, we’ll have five shooters on the floor at all times. With the 3-point line moving back, that just means there will be more space for us all to go to work and create. When you have a lot of different guys that can do a lot of different things, the floor opens up and those are hard teams to guard.”
Wait a minute, did he say the offense would look only “a little different?”
“I’d say a lot different,” Davison said upon further reflection. “I think we tended to be a little predictable last year with certain things. Ethan was an incredible player and we played through him a lot. Now when the floor is more open, it opens up a lot of opportunities for a lot of different guys to do a lot of different things that people probably haven’t seen. The cool thing about this team is we’ve got a lot of versatile weapons that are fully capable of taking advantage of all those opportunities.”
With Happ and small forward Khalil Iverson — 1-for-6 from 3-point range — playing heavy minutes last season, UW often had only three outside shooters on the floor most of the time. That allowed defenses to pack the paint and made scoring at the rim difficult for everyone.
UW’s top eight players this season have all had their moments shooting the deep ball in college, which should spread the floor. Pritzl, Davison, guard D’Mitrik Trice and forwards Nate Reuvers, Kobe King and Aleem Ford all had at least 49 attempts from 3 last season. Guard Trevor Anderson, coming off knee surgery, was 35-for-93 from 3 as a freshman at UW-Green Bay three years ago. And Potter was 23-for-71 on 3s in two seasons at Ohio State.
“We’re a program that normally promotes our bigs to shoot,” assistant coach Alando Tucker said. “I think a lot of times last year, the defenses were packing the paint. When you look at our team now, you have at any given point five guys on the court that will be able to extend their range, which could be dangerous because now it opens up driving lanes. It works great for the swing. Our swing offense is predicated on getting the ball in and then kicking it out. We have guys like Nate Reuvers that can post, we have Brad Davison that can go to the post, we have Kobe King, Aleem Ford, Micah Potter, guys that can post. But they’re two-way players. They can play inside and out.”
It’s not a stretch to say Kobe King has the highest ceiling of any player on the UW roster, and a breakthrough season for him would go a long way in helping the Badgers return to the NCAA tournament despite losing Ethan Happ and Khalil Iverson.
Indeed, between the number of outside shooters and the extended 3-point line, the Badgers should be able to space the floor better, creating less-crowded post-up opportunities for Reuvers and opening up driving lanes for Trice, Davison and King. Especially King.
“Personally, having that floor a little bit more spread where I can get to the rim and not worry about a guy being in the paint but still shoot it a little bit as well, I think it will open up a lot of things,” King said. “It makes it more like an NBA style of play, which I like. There were times when (Happ) had the ball so much you just kind of stood around playing off of him. You wanted the ball in his hands, so you were not really looking to attack, looking to make plays. That will be the biggest difference this year, just the opportunity that opens up.”
There should be ample opportunity for everyone to get involved. Happ averaged 17.3 points per game last year, with only three others above 6.9. In 2007-08, UW had six players average between 12.4 and 7.6 points per game.
“Without Ethan in the middle, you would call it a big hole in terms of scoring punch because there goes 18, 19 points,” Pritzl said. “But that presents an opportunity for other guys to upgrade their output. There’s going to be a variety of scoring, moreso than just one guy dominating the ball. A lot of people are talking like when coach ‘Krab’ was here and they had five guys that were all like at 8 to 12 points. Everybody’s right in the middle, everybody’s involved, everybody’s using it at the same time. That’s nothing to take away from the great scoring ability of certain guys, that just means your whole team is working well together. I hope that will be the look we have because that means our shooting percentages should be better. It means we should be more efficient.”
We’ve seen it work before. There’s no reason it can’t work again.
Get to know the players on Wisconsin Badgers' 2019-20 men's basketball team
0 | D'MITRIK TRICE
Junior point guard | 6-0, 184
Huber Heights, Ohio
Career numbers: 8.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 81 games, including 46 starts.
Scouting report: Trice earned All-Big Ten honorable mention last season while finishing second on the team with 11.6 points per game. He shot 39.0 percent from 3-point range, going through a couple of streaky switches along the way: Trice made 30 of his first 50 shots from beyond the arc but missed 44 of his final 59 attempts. He made at least four 3-pointers nine times, including seven en route to a career-high 25 points in a win over Oklahoma. Trice was coming off a season in which he was awarded a medical redshirt after missing all but 10 games due to a fractured fifth metatarsal in his right foot that required surgery. Trice is a two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree. His father, Travis, played two seasons each at Purdue and Butler; his older brother Travis II played at Michigan State.
If you could have dinner with anybody in the world, who would it be? Scarlett Johansson.
Favorite TV show to binge? The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.
You’re invited to a 2-on-2 tournament and can pick one teammate to partner with. Who do you choose? Aleem Ford.
Favorite restaurant on campus? Tornado Steak House.
Other than basketball, what’s your favorite sport? Football.
On Twitter and Instagram: @DMitrikTrice0, @dmitrik_trice0
1 | BREVIN PRITZL
Senior guard | 6-3, 204
De Pere, Wisconsin
Career numbers: 5.4 points and 2.5 rebounds in 91 games, including 21 starts.
Scouting report: UW’s lone senior and a two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree, Pritzl earned a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology last December and is pursuing a master’s degree in educational leadership and policy analysis. He averaged 4.8 points per game as a junior, shooting a career-high 41.0 percent from 3-point range. Pritzl shot 53.5 percent from beyond the arc in Big Ten play, which led the conference. He went 4-for-4 from 3-point range and 5-for-5 overall from the floor while matching his career high with 17 points during a win over Penn State. Pritzl scored 1,720 career points during his career at De Pere High School, helping the Redbirds win 84 games and four conference titles.
If you could have dinner with anybody in the world, who would it be? Mat Fraser.
Favorite TV show to binge? This Is Us.
You’re invited to a 2-on-2 tournament and can pick one teammate to partner with. Who do you choose? Aleem “Buckets” Ford.
Favorite restaurant on campus? Lucille.
Other than basketball, what’s your favorite sport? Football.
On Twitter and Instagram: @LilB_Pritz1, @lilb_pritz1
2 | ALEEM FORD
Junior forward | 6-8, 217
Lawrenceville, Georgia
Career numbers: 4.5 points and 2.3 rebounds in 64 games, including 20 starts.
Scouting report: Ford was hoping for a breakout sophomore campaign last season, but he was never the same after a preseason injury. A day after scoring a team-high 19 points in a closed scrimmage against Iowa State, Ford injured the lateral meniscus in his left knee and missed three games after undergoing surgery. He averaged 3.1 points and 1.9 rebounds in 31 games off the bench. After shooting 40.9 percent from 3-point range as a redshirt freshman, that number dipped to 28.8 percent last season. Based on reports from the summer and preseason, Ford has a chance to be the most improved player on the roster.
If you could have dinner with anybody in the world, who would it be? Will Smith.
Favorite TV show to binge? Martin.
You’re invited to a 2-on-2 tournament and can pick one teammate to partner with. Who do you choose? Kobe King.
Favorite restaurant on campus? Tutto Pasta.
Other than basketball, what’s your favorite sport? Football.
On Twitter and Instagram: @aleemty2, @aleemty2
3 | WALT MCGRORY
Junior guard | 6-3, 205
Minneapolis
Career numbers: 0.5 points and 0.5 rebounds in 22 games.
Scouting report: McGrory appeared in 13 games last season, playing 31 minutes. He made his first career 3-pointer in a win over Savannah State and added another late in UW’s loss to Oregon in the NCAA tournament. He was planning to redshirt as a true freshman in 2017-18 but was thrust into action after 11 games due to injuries in the backcourt. McGrory, who earned Academic All-Big Ten honors last season, turned down scholarship offers from Brown, Drake, Furman, Maine and South Dakota State to join the Badgers as a walk-on. He scored 2,126 career points during his career at Edina High School.
If you could have dinner with anybody in the world, who would it be? Paul Fabritz.
Favorite TV show to binge? Seinfeld.
You’re invited to a 2-on-2 tournament and can pick one teammate to partner with. Who do you choose? Trevor Anderson.
Favorite restaurant on campus? Estacion Inka.
Other than basketball, what’s your favorite sport? Golf to play; football to watch.
On Twitter and Instagram: N/A, @waltmcgrory
4 | CARTER HIGGINBOTTOM
Redshirt freshman guard
6-0, 187 | Chicago
Scouting report: Higginbottom redshirted last season as a true freshman. He was a two-time captain at St. Ignatius High School, where he averaged 12.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 3.2 steals per game as a senior in 2017-18. Higginbottom’s father, Elzie, was an All-American runner and three-time Big Ten champion at UW in the 1960s.
If you could have dinner with anybody in the world, who would it be? Kanye West.
Favorite TV show to binge? The Office.
You’re invited to a 2-on-2 tournament and can pick one teammate to partner with. Who do you choose? Jake Brennan (high school teammate).
Favorite restaurant on campus? Graze.
Other than basketball, what’s your favorite sport? Football.
On Twitter and Instagram: @CarterHig1, @carterhigginbottom
5 | TYLER WAHL
Freshman forward | 6-7, 214
Lakeville, Minnesota
Scouting report: As a fifth-grader, Wahl wrote down 10 goals he wanted to achieve in life. No. 7 on that list: play for the Badgers. He’ll have a chance to do that as early as this season, because the coaching staff views him as a player who will find a role somewhere in the rotation. Wahl set the Lakeville North record for career rebounds with 905 and finished third all-time with 1,397 points. He was a Mr. Basketball finalist as a senior after averaging 18.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game. “I’m a defensive-minded person,” he said, “and I just feel like (the Badgers) value smart basketball players who are able to grind it out on defense.”
If you could have dinner with anybody in the world, who would it be? Michael Jordan.
Favorite TV show to binge? The Office.
You’re invited to a 2-on-2 tournament and can pick one teammate to partner with. Who do you choose? Aleem Ford.
Favorite restaurant on campus? Sushi Express.
Other than basketball, what’s your favorite sport? Football.
On Twitter and Instagram: @tjwahl01, @tjwahl01
11 | MICAH POTTER
Junior forward | 6-10, 248
Mentor, Ohio
Scouting report: Potter joined the Badgers last December after transferring from Ohio State. His appeal to be eligible at the start of the 2019-20 season was denied by the NCAA, though Potter’s family hired an attorney and UW has asked the organization to reconsider Potter’s case. As of press time, the matter had yet to be resolved. Potter appeared in 59 games, with 16 starts, over two seasons with the Buckeyes. He averaged 4.1 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 46 percent overall (87 of 189) and 32 percent from 3-point range (23 of 71). Potter was an Academic All-Big Ten honoree in 2018. His younger brother Noah is a defensive lineman at Ohio State.
If you could have dinner with anybody in the world, who would it be? My girlfriend.
Favorite TV show to binge? The Office.
You’re invited to a 2-on-2 tournament and can pick one teammate to partner with. Who do you choose? RJ Barrett.
Favorite restaurant on campus? Johnny Delmonico’s Steakhouse.
Other than basketball, what’s your favorite sport? Baseball.
On Twitter and Instagram: @BigJam_23, @BigJam_23
12 | TREVOR ANDERSON
Junior guard | 6-2, 200
Stevens Point, Wisconsin
Career numbers: 1.6 points and 1.1 rebounds in eight games.
Scouting report: Anderson was limited to eight games and 55 minutes in 2018-19 because of a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. He sustained a partial tear during a non-contact drill in a preseason practice but decided to play through the pain rather than undergo surgery immediately. It’s understandable why Anderson didn’t like the prospect of sitting: He had to sit out the entire 2017-18 season, per NCAA transfer rules, and missed the final 13 games of his true freshman season at UW-Green Bay due to a back injury. Anderson averaged 9.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 37.6 percent from 3-point range during 20 starts with the Phoenix. Anderson scored 2,360 points during his high school career, helping Stevens Point win WIAA Division 1 state titles in each of his final two seasons.
If you could have dinner with anybody in the world, who would it be? Alison Herbst and Dak Prescott.
Favorite TV show to binge? Family Guy.
You’re invited to a 2-on-2 tournament and can pick one teammate to partner with. Who do you choose? Kobe King.
Favorite restaurant on campus? Estacion Inka.
Other than basketball, what’s your favorite sport? Football.
On Twitter and Instagram: @TreMamBa15, @tremamba15
15 | COURTLAND CUEVAS
Senior forward |6-5, 190
Madison, Wisconsin
Scouting report: Cuevas was invited to join the program in May as a walk-on, and would have done so immediately had he not already lined up a summer internship at the NBA office in New York. Once that was finished, Cuevas began practicing with the Badgers in summer, fulfilling a dream that began when he attended a UW Father/Son Camp about 15 years ago. After beginning his prep career at Madison Memorial, Cuevas transferred to Madison East and helped the Purgolders reach the WIAA Division 1 state tournament in 2014-15. He sustained a fractured vertebrae in his back the following summer, limiting him as a senior. Cuevas considered attending Princeton but chose UW, where both of his parents attended law school.
If you could have dinner with anybody in the world, who would it be? Jorja Smith.
Favorite TV show to binge? Martin.
You’re invited to a 2-on-2 tournament and can pick one teammate to partner with. Who do you choose? Deang (Madison East teammate).
Favorite restaurant on campus? Potbelly Sandwich Shop.
Other than basketball, what’s your favorite sport? Boxing.
On Twitter and Instagram: N/A, @1court1land
20 | SAMAD QAWI
Junior forward | 6-6, 195
Racine, Wisconsin
Scouting report: Qawi joined the team this fall as a walk-on after an open tryout. He already was well-known by student managers and some players for the athleticism he showed during pick-up games on campus, exploits that earned him the nickname “The Giannis of the Shell.” Qawi’s prep career at Racine Horlick was cut short by injuries, first a torn ACL and MCL in his knee and later a bulging disc in his back. He’s a member of the kinesiology program at UW and the president of the Wisconsin Association of Black Men. Qawi’s father, Ahmad, played linebacker at Illinois State from 1988-92.
If you could have dinner with anybody in the world, who would it be? Zendaya.
Favorite TV show to binge? Naruto.
You’re invited to a 2-on-2 tournament and can pick one teammate to partner with. Who do you choose? Seydi Ba (old roommate).
Favorite restaurant on campus? Mooyah.
Other than basketball, what’s your favorite sport? Soccer.
On Twitter and Instagram: @BrotherFahim, @samadqawi
23 | KOBE KING
Sophomore wing — 6-4, 205
La Crosse, Wisconsin
Career numbers: 4.5 points and 2.0 rebounds in 44 games, including one start.
Scouting report: King enters his third season in the program fully healthy and hoping to make a significant jump. After missing all but 10 games as a true freshman with a knee injury, King appeared in every game last season as he worked his way back to 100 percent. King struggled with consistency but showed flashes, scoring 14 points in a win over Oklahoma and 13 in a loss to Michigan State in the Big Ten tournament. The former La Crosse Central standout was named Wisconsin’s Mr. Basketball after averaging 28.0 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists while leading the Red Raiders to a WIAA Division 2 state title in 2017. He returned to the lineup this season and has been inconsistent, though the former La Crosse Central standout has shown flashes on the offensive end.
If you could have dinner with anybody in the world, who would it be? LeBron James.
Favorite TV show to binge? Family Guy.
You’re invited to a 2-on-2 tournament and can pick one teammate to partner with. Who do you choose? Giannis Antetokounmpo or Kawhi Leonard.
Favorite restaurant on campus? Sunroom Café, because of its pancakes.
Other than basketball, what’s your favorite sport? Golf to play, football to watch.
On Twitter and Instagram: N/A, @kobe_king23
30 | OWEN HAMILTON
Sophomore center | 7-0, 266
Prescott, Wisconsin
Scouting report: Per NCAA rules, Hamilton couldn’t play in games last season after transferring from Northern Illinois. But Hamilton, a walk-on, barely even practiced due to a back injury that was an issue as early as the preseason. He appeared in 27 games as a true freshman at Northern Illinois, averaging 1.9 points and 1.3 rebounds in 6.8 minutes per game. As a high school senior, Hamilton averaged 25.1 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.2 blocks while helping Prescott reach the WIAA Division 3 state final.
If you could have dinner with anybody in the world, who would it be? Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Favorite TV show to binge? How I Met Your Mother.
You’re invited to a 2-on-2 tournament and can pick one teammate to partner with. Who do you choose? Aleem Ford.
Favorite restaurant on campus? Estacion Inka.
Other than basketball, what’s your favorite sport? Football.
On Twitter and Instagram: N/A, N/A
31 | MICHAEL BALLARD
Junior guard | 6-4, 202
Oak Park, Illinois
Career numbers: 0.2 points and 0.3 rebounds in 10 games.
Scouting report: Ballard, a walk-on who enters his fourth season in the program, scored his first career points last season on a pair of free throws vs. Grambling State. He’s a two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree. Despite being slowed by an ankle injury, Ballard averaged 10.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per game as a senior at Fenwick High School, which went 28-3 and won the Chicago Catholic League title. As a junior, he averaged 15.9 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 46 percent from beyond the arc.
If you could have dinner with anybody in the world, who would it be? Kobe King.
Favorite TV show to binge? Game of Thrones.
You’re invited to a 2-on-2 tournament and can pick one teammate to partner with. Who do you choose? Nate Reuvers.
Favorite restaurant on campus? Samba Brazilian Grill.
Other than basketball, what’s your favorite sport? Golf.
On Twitter and Instagram: @mballard_22, @mballard31
32 | JOE HEDSTROM
Redshirt freshman center | 7-0, 240
Hopkins, Minnesota
Scouting report: Hedstrom, who redshirted last season, is set to make his debut with the Badgers this season. He entered the program as a walk-on but is now on scholarship. Hedstrom averaged 14.6 points and 6.3 rebounds as a senior at Hopkins High School in 2017-18, helping the Royals to a 26-2 record. His family includes several athletes: his father Peter (St. Olaf) and mother Sharon (Bethel University) both played college basketball, as did his aunt Mary Hedstrom (Minnesota) and cousin Joanna Hedstrom (Minnesota). His grandfather, Burt Hedstrom, played basketball, football and baseball at Northwestern in the 1940s.
If you could have dinner with anybody in the world, who would it be? Lecrae.
Favorite TV show to binge? The Office.
You’re invited to a 2-on-2 tournament and can pick one teammate to partner with. Who do you choose? Brad Davison.
Favorite restaurant on campus? Sunroom Café.
Other than basketball, what’s your favorite sport? Fishing.
On Twitter and Instagram: N/A, @joe.hedstrom
34 | BRAD DAVISON
Junior guard | 6-4, 206
Maple Grove, Minnesota
Career numbers: 11.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 67 games, including 63 starts.
Scouting report: Davison averaged 10.5 points per game as a sophomore, finishing 34.9 percent from 3-point range after an up-and-down season. He started and ended the season in a slump, going 10-for-35 (28.6 percent) in his first 10 games and 13-for-61 (21.3 percent) in his final 12. During a 12-game stretch in the middle of the season, Davison shot a sizzling 29-for-53 (54.7 percent) from beyond the arc. Still, he was the team’s plus-minus leader in Big Ten play, was counted on heavily for his leadership and was a key part of one of the best defenses in the nation. Davison, an Academic All-Big Ten honoree last season, finished his career at Maple Grove High School as the program’s all-time leader in points (2,300), assists (899) and steals (365).
If you could have dinner with anybody in the world, who would it be? Adam Thielen.
Favorite TV show to binge? 24 — Jack Bauer.
You’re invited to a 2-on-2 tournament and can pick one teammate to partner with. Who do you choose? Trevor Anderson.
Favorite restaurant on campus? Forage Kitchen.
Other than basketball, what’s your favorite sport? Football.
On Twitter and Instagram: @braddavi34, @braddavison
35 | NATE REUVERS
Junior forward | 6-11, 235
Lakeville, Minnesota
Career numbers: 6.7 points and 3.0 rebounds in 62 games, including 49 starts.
Scouting report: Reuvers averaged 7.9 points and 3.9 rebounds as a sophomore in his first full season as a starter. His 60 blocks were the fifth-most in program history and he matched the UW record with nine in a win over Stanford. Reuvers posted career highs with 22 points and 10 rebounds in a win at Illinois and had 18 points — all in the second half — during a loss at Maryland. He shot 38.1 percent from 3-point range but will be counted on to score more in the low post now that Ethan Happ is gone. Reuvers arrived at UW ranked No. 86 in the 2017 recruiting class by ESPN. He was a finalist for Mr. Basketball in Minnesota after averaging 25.6 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.5 blocks per game at Lakeville North.
If you could have dinner with anybody in the world, who would it be? Donald Trump.
Favorite TV show to binge? Seinfeld.
You’re invited to a 2-on-2 tournament and can pick one teammate to partner with. Who do you choose? Damian Lillard.
Favorite restaurant on campus? Tornado Steak House.
Other than basketball, what’s your favorite sport? Golf.
On Twitter and Instagram: @Reuvers35, @reuvers 35