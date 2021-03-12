Tom Oates: Badgers' woes in Big Ten's land of giants continue as Luka Garza powers Hawkeyes to victory

INDIANAPOLIS — One of the things that has set the Big Ten Conference apart in men's basketball this season is the abundance of good big men in the league.

According to many advanced metrics, the Big Ten this season is rated the strongest conference in college basketball history. A big reason is the Big Ten has become the land of the giants.

Most of the Big Ten's top teams feature players who have great size and are prolific low-post scorers. Five players who fit that description — Iowa's Luka Garza, Illinois' Kofi Cockburn, Michigan's Hunter Dickinson, Purdue's Trevion Williams and Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis — were named first-team all-Big Ten by either the coaches or media. Most have the ability to dominate a game on both ends of the court, but especially on offense.

No team knows that better than the University of Wisconsin.

Though their shooting woes have stolen the headlines over the last month, the Badgers were unable to contain most of those centers and paid a steep price for it during a Big Ten regular season that saw them go a disappointing 10-10 and finish in sixth place. Though UW returned senior big men Nate Reuvers and Micah Potter, it has been bullied by opposing big men in most of its key conference games.