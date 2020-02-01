Tom Oates: Badgers turn in vintage performance against Spartans to show program hasn't lost its way

"I have great respect for Tom," Gard said. "I always say you never take criticism from anybody you would never take advice from. I'll ask advice from Tom Izzo, I'll ask advice from Bo, I'll ask advice from (former UW coach) Dick Bennett, people that I really trust in this profession that have been there, done that and gone through the battles. It's not easy and you have to continue to find ways knowing that at times there's going to be rough spots you're going to hit. You're going to have hard seasons. You're going to have different things that come at you. I appreciate his call the other night because he isn't afraid to tell it how it is, much like Bo and much like Dick."