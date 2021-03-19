Tom Oates: Badgers turn in spectacular performance after trading Big Ten grinder for NCAA tournament

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — You hear it every year at this time.
The men's basketball teams in the Big Ten Conference can't wait to get to the NCAA tournament because it means they're getting away from Big Ten opponents.
The combination of players, coaching and familiarity in the Big Ten makes the conference season a grind and every game like trench warfare for even the best teams. By the end of the Big Ten tournament, the teams are so sick of one another that games in the NCAA tournament seem like a breath of fresh air.
The problem was compounded this season when the Big Ten became the biggest, baddest conference in the land, a notion that was cemented on Selection Sunday when it was awarded two No. 1 seeds, two No. 2 seeds and a No. 4 seed, an unprecedented haul.
Keeping that in mind, no team needed to get away from the Big Ten more than the University of Wisconsin. And no player needed to get away from the Big Ten more than UW guard Brad Davison.
Once the Big Ten grind began to wear down UW, the Badgers struggled to shoot the ball effectively on offense. It didn't help that their second-half schedule looked like a who's who of the Big Ten's first division in a season when UW was 0-9 against the five teams that finished ahead of it and 11-2 against the rest of the conference. And while UW struggled to shoot as a team, Davison became especially frustrated because he also seemed to be a marked man among the Big Ten officials.
When UW and Davison finally escaped the not-so-friendly confines of the Big Ten Friday night at Mackey Arena, the results were spectacular. Led by the senior guard's hot shooting and displaying excellent execution on both ends of the floor, the ninth-seeded Badgers dressed down eighth-seeded North Carolina with an 85-62 victory in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Top-seeded Baylor is next up for UW, but the Badgers used the fresh start to cleanse a lot of frustration, resulting in a complete-game domination of the Tar Heels that showed how good this team can be.
"It's exciting; it's fun," said Davison, who led UW with a season-high 29 points. "Especially being a senior-laden team, we have a lot of guys that have played a lot of games in the Big Ten against those players and against those systems. To have the opportunity to play against a blue-blood program that has such a great tradition, we were all really excited for the opportunity. It was refreshing to play somebody new."
The obvious byproduct of that was UW's hot shooting. The Badgers rolled to a 40-26 halftime lead and finished the game shooting 50.8% from the field and 48.1% from 3-point range. More important, they never really had a lull.
But while it's easy to say everything looks good when the ball goes in, UW's rout had many more components to it than shooting.
The Badgers kept North Carolina's big men — four players standing 6-foot-10 or more and weighing 240 pounds or more — off the offensive boards, especially in the first half. They played outstanding defense, blocking eight North Carolina shots while Davison held the Tar Heels' top outside threat, Kerwin Walton, to eight points on only four shots. They also took care of the ball against North Carolina's pressure and showed great spacing and movement.
For 40 minutes, the Badgers played with an energy and an efficiency that would make any UW team from the last 20 years proud. And they did it against a strong North Carolina defense, one that is ranked 13th in KenPom.com's defensive efficiency rankings.
"For us, (the statement) is that we're here to make an impact and make a run in this tournament," said Davison, who sank 10 of his 15 shots and was 5-for-7 from 3-point land. "What you go through in the regular season, all the ups and downs, and the hills and valleys, it's what meshes you together and binds you together and prepares you for these moments."
UW was nothing if not prepared Friday night. The Badgers were sequestered in Indianapolis after losing in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament and came out firing against the Tar Heels.
However, the Badgers believed they were improving even as they slogged through a late-season Big Ten schedule in which seven of the 10 opponents were placed on the top four seed lines in the NCAA tournament. Against North Carolina, they proved it.
"I sensed it with how we were playing," coach Greg Gard said. "I sensed it with how we were practicing. Obviously, our league has been phenomenal. It was such a grind to go through, particularly the schedule we had down the stretch. The schedule-maker must not like me, or us. But it prepared us and it tested us as we came down the stretch of the Big Ten. Thankfully, it prepared us for this and being ready to take steps forward at the end of the year. Even though we maybe didn't get the results we wanted, I thought things were trending the right way if they would just stick to it and stay the course. Obviously, I'm happy that they did and proud of them for how they continued to battle through a strenuous schedule to get to this point and have an opportunity to play here. I'm really proud of how well they played."
Even though the Big Ten came out looking like a bit of a paper tiger with Ohio State and Purdue losing Friday, Gard had every reason to be proud.
