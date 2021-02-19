Tom Oates: Badgers' struggles on offense continue in loss to Hawkeyes

The Badgers took a few rushed or ill-advised shots in the half, but most of their looks were decent. They just didn’t go in, something that has happened a lot to UW during the Big Ten Conference season.

“The whole first half we were getting really good looks, not only from 3-point territory but a lot of really good looks inside, whether it was on back cut or post touches,” guard Brad Davison said. “They kind of let us have what we wanted in the first half but we just weren’t converting. ... I thought we took really good shots in the first half, they just didn’t fall.”

Potter said the Badgers weren’t patient enough when they got the ball inside, rushed their shots and didn’t aggressively play through contact. The outside shooting? That’s been hit and miss all season.

“Very frustrating,” Potter said. “Honestly, we have to stick together. That’s the big thing. You can’t feel sorry for yourself because then it’s just going to get worse. It’s something we talked about and we’ve just got to stay positive with everything. It’s not going to be your night sometimes you’re not going to shoot well, but basketball is a game of runs. You’re going to go through some slumps in the game but then you’ll get hot. ... So you’ve got to make sure you’re just staying positive and shooting the next shot and staying confident.”