Tom Oates: Badgers show signs of life despite rough ending to victory over Penn State

Davison finished with 13 points and five assists, Trice with seven points and nine assists. Many of those assists came when they were attacking the basket, something they've struggled to consistently provide in the past.

"It's been a point of emphasis specifically with the guys that have the ability to do it," Gard said. "That's a point that we've been trying to emphasize, to have guys be more aggressive at making plays not only for themselves but for others. ... We need more of that. It makes us that much better when we can move the ball like that."

Davison said the Badgers saw their offensive performance coming.

"I think the last few games our offense has been a lot better," he said. "If you look at analytics and if you just watch, the movement, the screening, the cutting, the penetration, getting downhill and creating for ourselves and creating for others, that's been a point of emphasis for everybody on the team. That's been great. So (there are) a lot of good things to take away from this and a lot of great things to look forward to tomorrow."

Well, maybe. The Badgers haven't been great at sustaining anything this season. But now that they've seen what a combination of energy and execution can do, maybe they'll keep it up.