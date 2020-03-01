Tom Oates: Badgers senior Brevin Pritzl's versatility, leadership on full display as Wisconsin rolls

"He's been huge for us," guard Brad Davison said. "When he's playing confident, he's one of, well, he is the best shooter in the country. We always tell him that. Not only is he searching for those looks, we're searching for him to have those looks. We know that every time he shoots, we think it's going in, whether that's in the beginning of the game or at the end of the game. So it's been huge for us. I think that's been a theme for all of our players right now. Everyone's playing with a lot of confidence, everyone's being assertive, everyone's taking advantage of the opportunities that are there. I think this being his senior year he wants to leave it all out there on the floor. He wants to achieve everything we want to achieve, too."