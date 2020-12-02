Tom Oates: Badgers paint pretty picture during blowout of UW-Green Bay

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"The biggest thing that got us going offensively was our defense," Potter said. "But we obviously had a size advantage. With all of our lineups, most of the time we'll have a size advantage so we usually try to take advantage of it and use all of our options that we've got. Play inside out, touch the post. Obviously, if the paint's crowded we can kick it out to wide-open shooters and everyone can shoot. That's definitely something we try to emphasize. ... Whenever we have a size advantage, we always try to pound it inside."

Gard praised his team's defense afterward, but also its depth and balance, saying the Badgers "got a lot of contributions from a lot of people." Potter, Reuvers, Ford, Wahl and senior guard Brad Davison all reached double figures in scoring.

"I think our depth has started to come into play," Gard said. "Guys are becoming more comfortable with different combinations. One of our better combinations tonight was a little smaller, with Wahl at the four. ... That's the great sign of a good team, that they can get a lot of contributions in a lot of different ways and everybody's happy to help. We keep telling them, just contribute however you can, whatever you can."

One reason for UW's success inside is Reuvers and Potter are playing together more often and are starting to click as a tandem.