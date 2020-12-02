Tom Oates: Badgers paint pretty picture during blowout of UW-Green Bay

The uniform colors were green instead of cardinal, but it didn't take long to see the UW-Green Bay men's basketball team already has adopted the Bo Ryan style of play.
It was only Green Bay's second game under first-year coach Will Ryan — Bo's son — but there were unmistakable signs the apple didn't fall far from the tree, that the new-look Phoenix will be using many of the same tenets Bo Ryan used to turn the University of Wisconsin into a national power during his 14½ seasons as coach of the Badgers.
The Phoenix aren't adept at playing Will Ryan's system quite yet for a variety of reasons. The system is a radical departure from the run-and-gun approach of former coach Linc Darner. The Phoenix also are extremely young, with nine freshmen on their roster. And their game against fourth-ranked UW at the Kohl Center on Tuesday afternoon was only their second in this COVID-altered season, so they haven't had much opportunity to work out the kinks.
Yet, the Phoenix were out there Tuesday trying to play the Ryan way. For the most part, they played hard, were patient on offense, valued the ball, didn't foul and tried to protect the rim on defense.
Sound familiar, Badgers fans? It should.
But so should this. After settling for questionable shots and struggling on offense early in the opening half, UW turned to a tried-and-true Bo Ryan approach and quickly blew open a close game. Touching the post often and attacking the paint relentlessly, the Badgers capitalized on their height advantage and rolled to an 82-42 victory over Green Bay.
"We'll just continue to touch the post through everybody," said UW coach Greg Gard, a longtime assistant to Bo Ryan. "Trevor Anderson even posted a few times tonight and he's the second-smallest guy on the team. That was good to see."
As familiar as that looked, there was something different about the way UW scored its 42 points in the paint, more than half its total. This time the Badgers did it with numbers. They showed the ability to find scoring down low from a variety of sources.
With five players scoring in double figures, UW showed admirable scoring balance in general. But when push came to shove down low, it wasn't just senior big men Micah Potter and Nate Reuvers doing the scoring. Sophomore forward Tyler Wahl came off the bench to provide a huge spark as UW closed the first half on a 32-8 run. Forwards Aleem Ford, a senior, and Ben Carlson, a freshman, also scored key points in the paint, as did Anderson and D'Mitrik Trice, both veteran guards.
That will be a lot for opposing defenses to think about this season, especially since UW hasn't had an overabundance of paint scoring options in recent seasons. The Badgers played largely through Ethan Happ in the post for four years and last year didn't pair Potter and Reuvers on the floor all that much. Those two are playing together more often now, but it was Wahl's ability to get to the rim off the dribble at 6-foot-9 that really opened things up against the Phoenix.
"The biggest thing that got us going offensively was our defense," Potter said. "But we obviously had a size advantage. With all of our lineups, most of the time we'll have a size advantage so we usually try to take advantage of it and use all of our options that we've got. Play inside out, touch the post. Obviously, if the paint's crowded we can kick it out to wide-open shooters and everyone can shoot. That's definitely something we try to emphasize. ... Whenever we have a size advantage, we always try to pound it inside."
Gard praised his team's defense afterward, but also its depth and balance, saying the Badgers "got a lot of contributions from a lot of people." Potter, Reuvers, Ford, Wahl and senior guard Brad Davison all reached double figures in scoring.
"I think our depth has started to come into play," Gard said. "Guys are becoming more comfortable with different combinations. One of our better combinations tonight was a little smaller, with Wahl at the four. ... That's the great sign of a good team, that they can get a lot of contributions in a lot of different ways and everybody's happy to help. We keep telling them, just contribute however you can, whatever you can."
One reason for UW's success inside is Reuvers and Potter are playing together more often and are starting to click as a tandem.
"We were working on that all offseason," Potter said. "That's something that we're really trying to emphasize, with using that size advantage that we have because we're playing two big guys. And the nice thing is, because we can both shoot, it opens up the paint for us. If there's ever a situation where they try to double, it's a quick kickout for a wide-open 3 and then we shoot the ball at a high percentage. It's definitely something that we're getting really comfortable with ... and it's definitely something we want to continue to get better at and use the rest of the year."
Will Ryan is convinced after seeing the Badgers up close.
“They feed the post so well," he said. "That’s what we’re trying to get our guys to do because that opens up so much for the rest of the team."
It did for UW on Tuesday.
