Tom Oates: Badgers men's basketball team gets final shot at signature victory against Baylor

INDIANAPOLIS — The University of Wisconsin put to rest plenty of demons with its blowout of North Carolina in the first round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.
Before they can think about making a run to the Final Four, however, the Badgers will have to do something they’ve been unable to do all season and that’s beat one of the nation’s elite teams. After 30 games, half of them against NCAA tournament teams, UW has 18 wins but is still searching for a signature victory.
The ninth-seeded Badgers have had many opportunities to score the kind of victory that causes people to sit up and take notice but haven’t found a way. They have one final chance to end that streak when they face top-seeded Baylor on Sunday at Hinkle Fieldhouse in a second-round game.
The Bears are the tournament’s No. 2 overall seed, just behind Gonzaga and just ahead of a handful of Big Ten Conference powerhouses that tormented UW all season. If UW gets its signature win, it will advance to the Sweet 16 in a South region weakened by upsets and eliminate any doubts that it can play with the nation’s best teams. If the Badgers lose, their season will end well short of their goal.
Some might argue that UW’s rout of North Carolina qualifies as a signature win. But while UW’s play was extremely impressive for 40 minutes, this North Carolina team, while big and talented, is simply not a vintage North Carolina team. It was seeded eighth for a reason.
Hot-shooting Baylor, on the other hand, has a 23-2 record and has been ranked second to undefeated Gonzaga in the national polls all season.
“They’re obviously phenomenal,” UW coach Greg Gard said. “So it goes from playing a really good team to playing one of the nation’s best.”
Though it has been competitive in most games, UW hasn’t fared well against the nation’s best this season. It is 5-10 against tournament teams, but the five wins came against Loyola Chicago, Michigan State, Maryland, Rutgers and North Carolina. For the record, that’s two 8 seeds, two 10 seeds and an 11 seed. Of the 10 losses, only one (Maryland) came against a team not on one of the top four seed lines.
That’s what makes Baylor such a difficult test for UW in a battle of two veteran teams. The Bears were 26-4 in last year’s pandemic-shortened season, making them 48-6 over the past two.
Baylor is different from most of the Big Ten powers because it doesn’t have a big scoring threat at center. But its trio of versatile, high-scoring guards and reliance on the 3-point shot — it leads the nation at 41.4% — have made it the fourth-highest scoring team in the country. In addition, the Bears are sixth nationally in steals with their pressure defense.
“It’ll be an exceptional challenge,” Gard said. “It’s much like playing the top couple teams in our league. A little bit different in how they play, but the challenge is going to be exceptional.”
The Badgers feel they’re up to the challenge, in part because they finally put together a complete game against North Carolina and in part because they’ve been prepared by a late-season schedule that included a steady diet of top-10 teams.
“I’m very confident,” forward Aleem Ford said. “I believe in our team and I believe we’ve got what it takes to keep winning games and that’s what it’s about right now is winning games. I feel like we have the right guys and the right team to do it.”
Guard D’Mitrik Trice thinks UW’s ace in the hole is that the Bears “haven’t played a team like ours, a tough, gritty, defensive-minded team.” Maybe so, but the Bears are battle-tested after winning the title in a tough, deep Big 12 Conference.
“Honestly, we just look at them as another team,” Trice said. “We’ve been playing the best competition day in and day out throughout the Big Ten and anybody can beat anybody on any given day. They’ve got to lace their shoes just like we do. They’ve got to prepare for us just as we have to prepare for them. They’ve got to take away our strengths and we’ve got to take away theirs. It’s just about going out there and competing for 40 minutes. That’s what it’s going to boil down to. Baylor’s obviously a great team but I think we’re a great team as well. Once we get rolling and get everybody on the same page, I think there’s no team that can stop us.”
Gard, who coached an eighth-seeded UW team to a victory over top-seeded Villanova in 2017, knows exactly what it’s going to take for UW to get over the hump against an elite team such as Baylor.
“I think the thing is what we saw (Friday) night of playing 40 minutes at a high level and playing a complete game,” he said. “Against the best — we happen to have a handful of them in our league and obviously there’s the others that have been talked about nationally and Baylor’s one of them — you have to play a complete game. I think that’s the biggest thing. Can we carry over what we did (Friday) night? We’re going to have to do it better. We’ll have to probably play better than we played (Friday) night.”
Friday night, UW had to keep North Carolina from controlling the boards. Sunday, it must keep Baylor from shooting the lights out. The Bears’ two losses came in its two worst shooting games of the season, so the Badgers will rely on their defense to give them the signature win they lack.
Tom Oates, who retired as a full-time columnist, has returned to write occasional columns for the State Journal.
Tom Oates, who retired as a full-time columnist, has returned to write occasional columns for the State Journal.