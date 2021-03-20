Tom Oates: Badgers men's basketball team gets final shot at signature victory against Baylor

“I’m very confident,” forward Aleem Ford said. “I believe in our team and I believe we’ve got what it takes to keep winning games and that’s what it’s about right now is winning games. I feel like we have the right guys and the right team to do it.”

“Honestly, we just look at them as another team,” Trice said. “We’ve been playing the best competition day in and day out throughout the Big Ten and anybody can beat anybody on any given day. They’ve got to lace their shoes just like we do. They’ve got to prepare for us just as we have to prepare for them. They’ve got to take away our strengths and we’ve got to take away theirs. It’s just about going out there and competing for 40 minutes. That’s what it’s going to boil down to. Baylor’s obviously a great team but I think we’re a great team as well. Once we get rolling and get everybody on the same page, I think there’s no team that can stop us.”