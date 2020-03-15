Tom Oates: Badgers men's basketball season showed the power of patience

Not that it needs to be said, but it’s a crying shame the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team wasn’t able to finish what it started.

The same goes for the UW women’s hockey team, elite Badgers individual-sport athletes such as Beata Nelson, Alicia Monson and Olli Hoard, and all the state high school basketball players — boys and girls — whose end-of-the-season dreams were dashed for reasons beyond their control. My heart especially goes out to the college and prep seniors in all sports who will never be able to make up for the opportunity that was lost.

But let’s get two things out of the way: First, the high school, college and professional sports organizations that pulled the plug on their competitions had no choice given the growing threat of the new coronavirus and what should always be our No. 1 concern — the health of our citizens. Second, we will miss watching the games that entertain us, but we will get by without them.

Before we close the book on this UW basketball team, however, we should thank the Badgers for teaching us a valuable lesson.