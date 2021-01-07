Tom Oates: Badgers can't rest with tough Big Ten tests looming after narrow win over feisty Hoosiers

In Big Ten Conference men's basketball, there are only two kinds of opponents.
Tough.
And tougher.
The eighth-ranked University of Wisconsin Badgers have faced a slew of tough opponents so far in this Big Ten season and their 80-73 double-overtime victory over Indiana Thursday night at the Kohl Center pushed their conference record to 4-1.
Now comes the hard part. After a game in which they had to claw back from deficits in regulation and the first overtime to beat the feisty Hoosiers, the Badgers are staring at their toughest week of the season.
Although there were some close calls along the way and a painful lesson learned in a home loss to Maryland, UW successfully navigated the start of its Big Ten season and remains in prime position to contend for a second straight Big Ten regular-season championship. But the Houdini-like escape against Indiana was absolutely necessary for UW, and here's why. Next up are two opponents who fall into the "tougher" category for UW — 10th-ranked Michigan Tuesday and 15th-ranked Rutgers Friday, both on the road.
In most ways, the Badgers appear ready for what promises to be a major challenge against two excellent defensive teams in difficult settings. However, in one very important way — defense in the paint — they're still finding their way. But ready or not, here comes the heart of the Big Ten schedule.
"We've got a really big week coming up, two road games that are going to be really tough," point guard D'Mitrik Trice said. "Obviously, playing Michigan, who is a really hot team, one of the hottest teams in the country, and then at Rutgers. Playing at RAC arena is always a struggle and we're looking for our first win there."
Indeed, Michigan is undefeated this season and UW is 0-3 at Rutgers since the Scarlet Knights joined the Big Ten. Not that there's ever an easy game in the Big Ten. UW had beaten Indiana 17 straight times at the Kohl Center before Thursday and the hot-shooting Hoosiers, with lightning-quick big man Trayce Jackson-Davis scoring almost at will in the paint, made it seem after halftime that UW would head into next week with another loss on its ledger.
Unlike the Maryland game, however, UW's defense finally got Indiana's penetration under control and rallied for the gritty win behind a series of clutch shots from Trice and two unexpected 3-pointers by forward Tyler Wahl.
"I think just getting this win in double overtime is a big help, a big momentum booster for us to get back to where we need to be," Trice said. "I think it definitely shows (our experience). We're the oldest team in the country, we're definitely older than the (Chicago) Bulls, as the announcers keep saying during every game. We just know that we're a hard-nosed gritty team. We've got to continue to play Wisconsin defense. That's what's going to get the job done. I think that's what really helped us win, especially in the last 5 minutes of the game when we needed stops."
So where does UW stand after compiling a 10-2 overall record?
It is a team with tremendous balance. UW had five scorers averaging in double figures entering Thursday's game and, for the most part, it has had a good balance between inside and outside scoring. The Badgers are deep — the top three reserves, Wahl, Jonathan Davis and Trevor Anderson, have all had double-figure games — and they play efficiently on offense, especially keeping turnovers to a minimum. Trice is making big shots and sound decisions at crunch time. If forward Nate Reuvers ever starts playing in the first half like he does in the second, the offense would be complete.
The most worrisome aspect of UW's play has been the defense, especially after Maryland and Indiana made a living attacking the rim. UW finally got the Hoosiers stopped late in the game, but coach Greg Gard was forced to play a defense-first lineup of Reuvers, Wahl, Davis, Trice and Brad Davison almost exclusively.
Still, Gard loves UW's grit and versatility, which gives him many possible combinations on the floor when he substitutes.
"Sometimes it's made for offensive reasons; tonight it was all made on the defensive end," Gard said. "We were just giving up way too much in the paint, way too much at the rim. Finally ... I just said, 'That's it, I've got to go with the best defensive lineup and ride until they either foul out or fall over.'"
The Badgers did neither. Instead, they won a Big Ten game that looked like a potential loss on more than one occasion.
"Every night is going to be a battle," Gard said. "This league is hard. You're going to get teams' best shot. Indiana's good. Their record doesn't speak to how good of a team they are. If you look at the analytics, that tells you the type of team they are. Defensively they made things hard for us. They're wired defensively much like we are in terms of how they play, so offensively we knew it was not going to be easy and we would have to work for everything. Fortunately, we had enough in the tank down the stretch to pull ourselves up and get enough stops and make some plays on the offensive end to get some separation and win. ... The grit of this group, the mental toughness of this group I think helped."
UW will need all the grit it can muster this week because the schedule goes from tough to tougher.
Never in doubt 😏— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) January 8, 2021
Tonight's Top Plays in our double OT win over Indiana: pic.twitter.com/loTg6kDf1X
Photos: Badgers edge Hoosiers in double-overtime battle