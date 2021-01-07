Tom Oates: Badgers can't rest with tough Big Ten tests looming after narrow win over feisty Hoosiers

In most ways, the Badgers appear ready for what promises to be a major challenge against two excellent defensive teams in difficult settings. However, in one very important way — defense in the paint — they're still finding their way. But ready or not, here comes the heart of the Big Ten schedule.

"We've got a really big week coming up, two road games that are going to be really tough," point guard D'Mitrik Trice said. "Obviously, playing Michigan, who is a really hot team, one of the hottest teams in the country, and then at Rutgers. Playing at RAC arena is always a struggle and we're looking for our first win there."

Indeed, Michigan is undefeated this season and UW is 0-3 at Rutgers since the Scarlet Knights joined the Big Ten. Not that there's ever an easy game in the Big Ten. UW had beaten Indiana 17 straight times at the Kohl Center before Thursday and the hot-shooting Hoosiers, with lightning-quick big man Trayce Jackson-Davis scoring almost at will in the paint, made it seem after halftime that UW would head into next week with another loss on its ledger.

Unlike the Maryland game, however, UW's defense finally got Indiana's penetration under control and rallied for the gritty win behind a series of clutch shots from Trice and two unexpected 3-pointers by forward Tyler Wahl.