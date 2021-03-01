Time is running out on the Badgers men's basketball team

Senior forward Aleem Ford went 1 of 7 from the field against Illinois. He’s 3 of 24 over the past three games: 3 of 15 from 3-point range and 0 of 9 inside the arc.

Senior forward Nate Reuvers was 3 of 10 against the Illini. That dropped him to 9 of 35 from the field, including 1 of 10 from 3-point range, over a five-game stretch.

Senior guard Brad Davison was 1 of 9 from the field in the latest defeat. He was 1 of 6 on 2-point shots and is now 3 of 32 from inside the arc over the past 12 games and 7 of 50 over a 16-game stretch.

Davison’s 2-point percentage has dipped to 22.1%. After missing a wide-open look in the paint during the first half, his shoulders slumped and he looked to the sky in disbelief. It was a picture of frustration.

Former UW coach Bo Ryan always said yelling at players wasn’t going to help them make shots, and his successor shares that philosophy.

“You’ve got to stay positive,” Badgers coach Greg Gard said. “You can’t yell them into it. You’ve got to continue to encourage the good ones and keep trying to focus on the next ones.”