Ticket usage for Badgers men's basketball home games falls to lowest level in 14 years

Crowd sizes dropped to the lowest average on record for University of Wisconsin men's basketball games at the Kohl Center in 2019-20, even as the Badgers went on a run to the Big Ten Conference title.

UW's 16 regular-season games averaged 11,801 tickets scanned, the lowest in 14 seasons of data available and a 7% drop from 2018-19.

The count of tickets scanned is a representation of the number of fans who actually are in the venue for a game, and it's sometimes thousands less than what's listed as the attendance. The announced attendance figure includes the number of tickets planned to be distributed, but the actual distribution tally usually is lower because of unused tickets for recruits, player guests and visiting team fans, according to a UW spokesman.

The previous low for ticket scans average since UW started keeping records in the 2006-07 season was 11,870 in 2017-18. The high was three years before that, 14,418.

In 2019-20, the 16 regular-season games had between 14% and 49% of tickets go unused. The average was 26%.