Three things that stood out from the Wisconsin men’s basketball team’s loss to Providence

They held him to seven points over the first 11 minutes when at least one of them was on the court, but Crowl left the game when he was called for his second foul with 9:51 left in the first half and did not return in the period.

Then Vogt picked up his second and third fouls within 40 seconds of each other, forcing him to head to the bench with 7:56 left in the half.

“Those are our two big guys that we lean on a lot to deny the post, that try to make it challenging for their big guys inside.” Davison said. “When they got in foul trouble and didn’t get to play many minutes in the first half, that changed everything. We had to go back to square one.”

The Friars went on a 22-5 run over the last 9:11, which included nine points from Watson.

UW was forced to lean on some more inexperienced players for the remainder of the first half. Gilmore and sophomore forward Ben Carlson took over as the big men to preserve Vogt and Crowl, and the team played a guard-heavy lineup when the forwards needed a breather.

Crowl finished with four points in 24 minutes while Vogt did not score. Crowl was the team’s second leading scorer entering the game with an average of 14.5 points per game, but has now dropped to third at 11.0 points per game.