Three questions that could be answered about Wisconsin men’s basketball at media day
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

Three questions that could be answered about Wisconsin men’s basketball at media day

Basketball season is approaching quickly, and Big Ten basketball media days are upon us. The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team is set to speak Friday.

The Badgers added eight players to the roster with only three returning upperclassmen. Three of the top seven scorers return in sixth-year senior guard Brad Davison, sophomore guard Jonathan Davis and junior forward Tyler Wahl, but the majority of the team doesn’t know what it’s like to play in the Kohl Center. 

The Badgers were voted to finish 10th in the Big Ten in the unofficial media preseason poll, but UW, with only a handful of practices under its belts, has a long way to go before November.

Here are three questions that could be answered at media day Friday.

Who joins Brad Davison in leading the team this season? 

It’s fairly easy to assume the team’s answer here is Wahl and Davis because they’ll join the Davison as UW representatives at media day. The three also have been featured heavily on Badgers social media and marketing materials. 

The better question is how do these two fair in the leadership role? Davis is only a sophomore, and while he competed with the USA FIBA-U19 gold medal team this summer, he’s still young and never has had to lead the Badgers.

Wahl is similar in that he hasn’t been in the leadership spot. He’s one of three upperclassmen to return to UW, but he wasn’t in the spotlight often with six seniors on the roster last season.

Media day will allow us to see how these two handle the extra attention of being one of the top guys on a college basketball team. 

What goals are the Badgers setting for themselves? 

With a big turnover of individuals comes an undecided narrative about how the season’s going to go. The Badgers have an almost clean slate for better or for worse with half of the team being new. What are they going to focus on this season? An NCAA run? Rebuilding? 

What has coach Greg Gard and the team done to learn from the offseason release of audio from a secretly recorded team meeting?

There’s more questions than we probably ever will get answers to Friday. 

How are the eight new players developing?

Senior transfer Chris Vogt, junior transfer Jahcobi Neath, freshmen Lorne Bowman, Chris Hodges, Chucky Hepburn, Matthew Mors and Markus Ilver are in their first season at Wisconsin. 

How are the freshmen adjusting to collegiate practice? How are Neath and Vogt adapting to a new team?

This is the first time the media will be able to talk to players about the new faces and how they’re doing during preseason practices. 

Wisconsin basketball players, including senior Brad Davison, aired their grievances during a secretly recorded meeting Feb. 19 in the Kohl Center media room that, according to some accounts, lasted about two hours.

 

Jonathan Davis and Tyler Wahl

UW guard Jonathan Davis, center, celebrates with forward Tyler Wahl, left, and guard Brad Davison after scoring a basket during a February game at Northwestern. Davis and Wahl were the lone non-seniors to play significant minutes in 2020-21.

 NAM Y. HUH/Associated Press
Jonathan Davis and Tyler Wahl

Jonathan Davis and Tyler Wahl

