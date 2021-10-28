 Skip to main content
Three observations from the last UW men’s basketball open practice
UW MEN’S BASKETBALL

Three observations from the last UW men’s basketball open practice

Wisconsin's Lorne Bowman II goes up for a shot during practice at the Nicholas-Johnson Pavilion in Madison, Wis., Monday, Oct. 11, 2021.

Freshman guards Chucky Hepburn and Lorne Bowman returned to University of Wisconsin men’s basketball practice after not playing since before the Red/White Scrimmage on Oct. 17. 

The two fully participated at Wednesday’s open practice with less than two weeks to go before the season opener Nov. 9.

Friday’s exhibition against UW Whitewater is the first time fans will see the Badgers play another team. Wednesday’s practice was split between a purple “scout” team and the white team in preparation for the game. 

Here are three observations from the practice session. 

The return of Hepburn and Bowman

The pair haven’t participated in practice in almost two weeks and didn’t play at all in the Badgers’ not so secret scrimmage against Loyola Chicago on Saturday. 

There were a handful of moments when coach Greg Gard stopped to instruct either Bowman or Hepburn during a drill early in practice, but there were also a lot of good looks from the pair. 

Both showcased an ability to score from all places on the floor. They flaunted their 3-point shooting when doing shooting drills and only missed a few attempts over an eight-minute period. However, they struggled to sink their shots when contested. 

Bowman drew at least two charges during five-on-five play.

Hepburn isn’t afraid to shoot the ball, but he also throws the extra pass to ensure a better shot. He seemed to have an awareness of the court at all times. There were at least three different times Hepburn noticed an open player either on the perimeter or underneath the hoop and passed the ball to him to get the points. 

Hepburn’s defensive presence also shined. In his first play at the point guard spot defensively during five-on-five play, he knocked the ball out of Isaac Lindsey’s hand. He proceeded to do it a second and third time as well. 

Who’s improved?

Two players stood out in Wednesday’s practice — sophomore forward Ben Carlson and freshman forward Chris Hodges. 

Carlson was out for a majority of last season due to injury, but he proved his versatility on offense as he made contested 3-point shots and was able to body his way underneath the basket to score from down low. 

He also played aggressively under the hoop to recover the ball. He grabbed multiple offensive rebounds and translated them into second-chance points either from his own shots or when he passed to a teammate who then scored. 

Hodges still has a lot of work to do, but he stepped up in Wednesday’s practice after a few unimpressive performances in open practices or scrimmages.

He looked more confident in himself, which allowed him to get to the rim more — to dunk and grab rebounds. He constantly was putting his teammates in better positions by setting picks or holding strong on his defensive presence. 

Updated potential depth chart

UW prepares for opponents by utilizing a scout team that typically wears its upcoming opponent’s jersey color. The other group of players wear white, and it gives you a good idea of who could start, or at least who Gard thinks will be in the rotation. 

The initial starting five was Carlson, Steven Crowl, Brad Davison, Tyler Wahl and Jonathan Davis. Jahcobi Neath and Chris Vogt also wore white jerseys and stood on the side as subs. 

The team did around 20 defensive possessions with the purple mimicking Whitewater’s offensive presence then they switched. Gard had Hepburn and Carter Gilmore switch to the white team midway through the defensive runs. 

Gard had Gilmore return to the purple team for the white team’s turn at offense, but he didn’t have Hepburn switch back. He also had Bowman switch to white for offense. Vogt joined the starting five in place of Crowl on the offensive side but left after one possession to go to class. 

This could indicate that there’s seven players — Davison, Carlson, Crowl, Wahl, Davis, Vogt and Neath — who likely will lead UW’s rotation. 

The addition of Gilmore, Hepburn and Bowman to the white team could mean Gard is anticipating a bench that’s 10 players deep.

For now, it’s probably safe to say the starting five will remain Davison, Carlson, Crowl, Wahl and Davis since that’s what has been used in practice and was the starting five in the secret scrimmage. 

Hepburn, who was set back by injury, still could eventually move into the starting five. 

