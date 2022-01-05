 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This record proves Wisconsin men's basketball player Brad Davison 'really enjoys road games'
0 Comments
topical alert top story

This record proves Wisconsin men's basketball player Brad Davison 'really enjoys road games'

  • 0

Brad Davison used playing at Purdue as a reason for senior center Chris Vogt to come to the University of Wisconsin when the program was recruiting the transfer center from tCincinnati.

Davison knew the Badgers lacked height to play against Purdue 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey. Steven Crowl would be a sophomore and first-year starter when the Badgers traveled to Mackey Arena this season, so Davison thought they needed taller players. 

“I was helping recruit CV to come and him from being around this area, I said, ‘Come, we got to beat Purdue,’” Davison said of the 7-foot Vogt. “I need a big guy. I need a big guy to come out. The first thing he said to me in the locker room, he gave me a hug and said, ‘I told you I was gonna help you win this game.’”

With UW’s 74-69 win over Purdue at Mackey Arena on Monday, Davison became the first Badgers player to play in a victory at all of the current Big Ten arenas. UW (11-2) is scheduled to host Iowa at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Kohl Center,

Davison is one of only five UW players to be on a team that has won at every Big Ten arena. Carter Higginbottom joined Davison on that list this season. The other three to do so were Jason Campbell, Kammron Taylor and Alando Tucker, but as Davison pointed out those three don’t have wins at Nebraska, Maryland or Rutgers since they accomplished the feat before those three programs joined the conference.

“That means a lot, it's pretty incredible,” Davison said. “It means that you've been a part of some really good teams, and you've gotten to experience some really great moments that have become some really great memories. So for me personally, as a young kid growing up wanting to play in the Big Ten and play at the highest level to have an achievement like that, it's pretty cool. It's a story of someone that really enjoys road games and road environments and road fans and feeds off of it.”

There are 20 Big Ten players since 2014 who have been on a team that has won at every arena in the conference. Purdue leads the Big Ten with 11 players, Michigan has five, Michigan State has one and Iowa has one. UW has Davison and Higginbottom. Not all of the players have played in all of the wins.

University of Wisconsin men's basketball coach Greg Gard speaks to the media after the 23rd-ranked Badgers defeated the 3rd-ranked Purdue Boilermakers 74-69 on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.

Davison is one of three active players, joining Michigan’s Eli Brooks and Purdue’s Sasha Stefanovic, who has played in a win at all 14 Big Ten arenas. 

“These are the reasons why you come back to have the opportunity to play in an atmosphere like this, against teams like this, with a group of guys like this,” Davison said. “I've always loved Mackey Arena, even though our games haven't always gone the way we want it. Just how loud it is. And the feel, and the environment is pretty special. So to get that win the other day was pretty cool for me.”

Davison, who has played at all of the Big Ten arenas at least twice, said his favorite road win came when he was a junior. The team traveled to Bloomington, Indiana, to face the Hooisers for its last Big Ten game of the season. 

“We won the Big Ten championship,” Davison said. “That was pretty awesome. And I love that arena. I think Assembly Hall was so cool in all the tradition behind it. And my fiancee played there, so there’s little sentiment behind it.”

Davison may be checking off things on his bucket list, but one of his favorite parts about returning for his fifth year has been seeing some of his younger teammates have their “firsts.” 

“When people see their first basket or they get their first winner or they (hype up the crowd) for the first time, it’s special,” Davison said. “When Chucky (Hepburn) goes, 'Let's go' or Chucky had a fist pump after an and-1 one time, I was like, ‘Good, let it out.’ CV palms his chest a couple times, those moments are things that I really appreciate. I love the energy and passion and fire. So when I see people play with that, I'm like yeah, that's big time.”

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics