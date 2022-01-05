This record proves Wisconsin men's basketball player Brad Davison 'really enjoys road games'

Brad Davison used playing at Purdue as a reason for senior center Chris Vogt to come to the University of Wisconsin when the program was recruiting the transfer center from tCincinnati.
Davison knew the Badgers lacked height to play against Purdue 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey. Steven Crowl would be a sophomore and first-year starter when the Badgers traveled to Mackey Arena this season, so Davison thought they needed taller players.
“I was helping recruit CV to come and him from being around this area, I said, ‘Come, we got to beat Purdue,’” Davison said of the 7-foot Vogt. “I need a big guy. I need a big guy to come out. The first thing he said to me in the locker room, he gave me a hug and said, ‘I told you I was gonna help you win this game.’”
With UW’s 74-69 win over Purdue at Mackey Arena on Monday, Davison became the first Badgers player to play in a victory at all of the current Big Ten arenas. UW (11-2) is scheduled to host Iowa at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Kohl Center,
Davison is one of only five UW players to be on a team that has won at every Big Ten arena. Carter Higginbottom joined Davison on that list this season. The other three to do so were Jason Campbell, Kammron Taylor and Alando Tucker, but as Davison pointed out those three don’t have wins at Nebraska, Maryland or Rutgers since they accomplished the feat before those three programs joined the conference.
“That means a lot, it's pretty incredible,” Davison said. “It means that you've been a part of some really good teams, and you've gotten to experience some really great moments that have become some really great memories. So for me personally, as a young kid growing up wanting to play in the Big Ten and play at the highest level to have an achievement like that, it's pretty cool. It's a story of someone that really enjoys road games and road environments and road fans and feeds off of it.”
There are 20 Big Ten players since 2014 who have been on a team that has won at every arena in the conference. Purdue leads the Big Ten with 11 players, Michigan has five, Michigan State has one and Iowa has one. UW has Davison and Higginbottom. Not all of the players have played in all of the wins.
Davison is one of three active players, joining Michigan’s Eli Brooks and Purdue’s Sasha Stefanovic, who has played in a win at all 14 Big Ten arenas.
“These are the reasons why you come back to have the opportunity to play in an atmosphere like this, against teams like this, with a group of guys like this,” Davison said. “I've always loved Mackey Arena, even though our games haven't always gone the way we want it. Just how loud it is. And the feel, and the environment is pretty special. So to get that win the other day was pretty cool for me.”
Davison, who has played at all of the Big Ten arenas at least twice, said his favorite road win came when he was a junior. The team traveled to Bloomington, Indiana, to face the Hooisers for its last Big Ten game of the season.
“We won the Big Ten championship,” Davison said. “That was pretty awesome. And I love that arena. I think Assembly Hall was so cool in all the tradition behind it. And my fiancee played there, so there’s little sentiment behind it.”
Davison may be checking off things on his bucket list, but one of his favorite parts about returning for his fifth year has been seeing some of his younger teammates have their “firsts.”
“When people see their first basket or they get their first winner or they (hype up the crowd) for the first time, it’s special,” Davison said. “When Chucky (Hepburn) goes, 'Let's go' or Chucky had a fist pump after an and-1 one time, I was like, ‘Good, let it out.’ CV palms his chest a couple times, those moments are things that I really appreciate. I love the energy and passion and fire. So when I see people play with that, I'm like yeah, that's big time.”
Badgers fans on Twitter ecstatic after No. 23 Wisconsin men's basketball takes down No. 3 Purdue
Best of the best
Most impressive win in all of college basketball this season paired with the best individual performance— Michael Ballard (@mballard_22) January 4, 2022
Night to remember
Agree, Billy. And that was just the second half.— Tom Oates (@TomOatesWSJ) January 4, 2022
Couldn't ask for more
What a satisfying game to watch. So much tenacity, grit, and heart. Never gave up against a tough opponent in a tough venue, even when they lost three players to fouls. Johnny Davis cannot be overrated. #OnWisconsin— BethAnn Meier (@BAMeier) January 4, 2022
Ready for the next level
Badgers knock off the 3rd ranked Purdue Boilermakers as 16 scouts saw a sure lottery pick in Johnny Davis put on a performance that should put him in national player of the year contention. 37 points for Davis most pts. since Frank Kaminsky. What a win for the program!— Jeff Ostach (@jeff_ostach) January 4, 2022
Blink and it's over
I don't know how long we will get to enjoy Johnny Davis before he goes to the NBA, but I am going to savor nights like tonight. Going off for 37 against Purdue at Mackey, that's the stuff of legends.— Craig Smith (@smithcp1) January 4, 2022
Making it their business
They won a game they had no business winning - never thought they'd hold it together with all the bigs in foul trouble. Johnny Davis may be the most talented player in UW history, he CARRIED the team tonight. Going to miss him next year.— Brad Miller (@BradMiller_WX) January 4, 2022
Passion pays off
Maybe the best win in Gard era. This team fought extremely hard , never quit and were rewarded. That's a fantastic win— Dan Dahnert (@BadgerDan19) January 4, 2022
Savor every moment
I’m just going to enjoy watching Davis as a Badger while I can. Special.— Mitchell Gauger (@MitchellGauger) January 4, 2022
Charting a new course
I hope Johnny Davis can end the narrative that offensively skilled players can’t come to Wisconsin and have the green light to play agressive and excel. Huge win.— Andrew Zimdars (@andrew_zimdars) January 4, 2022
In elite company
One of the best regular season wins in program history. @JMTaylor11 going off against OSU is the other that stands out.— Chris Mulhern (@therealcmully) January 4, 2022
Playing smarter AND harder
Badgers players played smarter and with more grit. You can’t teach leadership skills we saw from @braddavi34 in ball management and moving the ball in the waning seconds to avoid a foul and seal the win. 🥇— Rick J. Kaufman, APR (@RjKaufman) January 4, 2022
To new beginnings!
Johnny Davis coming out party. Sweet way to start 2022!— Keith Schmidt (@madtownkeith) January 4, 2022
Head of the class
JD is the best college basketball player in America. Period.— chuckwestover (@chuckwestover) January 4, 2022
That was perhaps the greatest singular performance I may have ever watched by a Badger hoops player
And Brad stepped up late - and that was huge
Soooo many fouls, but we kept the turnovers down
This team is fun!
Eyes on the prize
Final. Four. #ItsBackOn— Robb Vogel (@RobbVogel) January 4, 2022
An added bonus
So great! We are watching from california and it made our vacation today❤️— Peggy Kelly Gierhart (@PeggyGierhart) January 4, 2022
The secret's out
Nice team defense and win. Oh yeah, Johnny Davis was pretty good too.— Jon Ahlgrim (@JonAhlgrim) January 4, 2022
All for one, one for all
Abby asked about anybody have this win on their bingo card? Not on my bingo card but I thought this Badgers TEAM would stay with Purdue to the finish. This TEAM does not quit This TEAM does not know that it can’t be done.Unmatched game by Johnny All TEAM members did their part.— Paul Yochum'63 (@PaulYochum63) January 4, 2022
That ship's already sailed
Have to give Gard and crew credit. Very impressive win. Only bad part is this probably means Davis is playing in the NBA next year.— Mark Wolfgram (@markwwolfgram) January 4, 2022
Living in the moment
I am going to enjoy every moment Johnny Davis is on the floor for the @BadgerMBB team. He is so special. Also, impressed with the gritty nature of those around him. Out sized but not in effort or heart. #OnWisconsin #Badgers— Dave Morgan (@morgand_68) January 4, 2022
It's what they do best
I somehow continue to underestimate this team. I expected a loss, and I suspected a blowout. But the Badgers just keep proving me wrong. Their resilience is incredibly impressive. On Wisconsin!— Josh Svendsen (@Jsvenny) January 4, 2022
It can't hurt
Hopefully this makes the elite talent in Wisconsin stay in the state.— Mike Bauhs (@mikebauhs) January 4, 2022
Monday night madness
Holy smokes, that was something else! Winning is fun!!— Kevin (@dcbadger7) January 4, 2022
Giving it their all
Never gave up, never stopped playing with drive and determination. Proud moment for the Gard Gang!— Jane Laitinen (@LaitinenJane) January 4, 2022
Playing by his own rules
I thought it was illegal for Badgers to be able to make their case for the NBA in their offense? #OnWisconsin— Jacob Faanes (@TheFaaanz) January 4, 2022
And on that note ...
January 4, 2022