This record proves Wisconsin men's basketball player Brad Davison 'really enjoys road games'

“That means a lot, it's pretty incredible,” Davison said. “It means that you've been a part of some really good teams, and you've gotten to experience some really great moments that have become some really great memories. So for me personally, as a young kid growing up wanting to play in the Big Ten and play at the highest level to have an achievement like that, it's pretty cool. It's a story of someone that really enjoys road games and road environments and road fans and feeds off of it.”

There are 20 Big Ten players since 2014 who have been on a team that has won at every arena in the conference. Purdue leads the Big Ten with 11 players, Michigan has five, Michigan State has one and Iowa has one. UW has Davison and Higginbottom. Not all of the players have played in all of the wins.

Davison is one of three active players, joining Michigan’s Eli Brooks and Purdue’s Sasha Stefanovic, who has played in a win at all 14 Big Ten arenas.