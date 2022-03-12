These are the areas Wisconsin men's basketball is focused on improving before the NCAA Tournament

The locker room was essentially silent following the University of Wisconsin ’s loss to Michigan State in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Conference men's basketball tournament.

The players sat quietly Friday evening until Brad Davison spoke up to remind the team they’re not done. The Big Ten journey — including Davison’s fifth and final year playing in college — is over, but the season isn’t done yet.

“I gained a lot of perspective, but also myself and everyone else in the locker room, we have a desire to win,” Davison said. “We don't want to have a sad locker room, especially when we think it's a lot of things that we could control. I guess it's the end of a chapter on myself in the Big Ten tournament, but I really don't think about it. I'm excited for what's coming next.”

UW walked away from the tournament disappointed in its performance. The Badgers earned a double bye by winning a share of the regular-season conference title, making their first and last conference tournament game the 69-63 loss to the Spartans.

Davison and other players insisted they would not sulk about the loss, even though many of their mistakes were self-inflicted. They’ve had a rough two-game stretch resulting in their first back-to-back losses this season, but they were quick to pinpoint areas of improvement and adopt a “win or go home” mentality as they get ready for the NCAA tournament.

“It's a good learning experience for us because now it's on to the next and from here on out, 40 minutes is all we're guaranteed,” UW coach Greg Gard said. “I know our guys … wanted to continue to stay and continue to play, but (we were) not good enough for long enough stretches to be able to stay in the tournament.”

Two places the Badgers have already keyed on based on Friday’s game are fouls and free throws.

Five UW players were in foul trouble against Michigan State. Davison fouled out; Johnny Davis was called for his fourth foul with 5:30 left; and Chris Vogt, Steven Crowl and Tyler Wahl all finished with three fouls. The Badgers average about 17 fouls per game but finished with 22 against the Spartans

Post players Crowl and Vogt struggled to not foul in the first half, forcing the Badgers to play a smaller lineup with the tallest players on the court being Wahl and Ben Carlson at 6-9. The guards were the ones in foul trouble in the second half as Davis had to have his minutes limited and Davison got three fouls in less than 30 seconds.

“I think the first (thing to improve) will be just playing smarter,” UW guard Chucky Hepburn said. “We picked up a lot of dumb fouls in the first half. Our bigs did. Our guards did. I did as well. I think just being smarter offensively and defensively.”

On the opposite end of the floor the Badgers struggled to connect on free throws, despite a 74.2% percentage from the line this season. UW made just 57.1% of its free throws, with only seven attempts in the second half.

Davison and Wahl both missed the front ends of 1-and-1 opportunities in the final two minutes. The Badgers went 2 of 4 in the final 2:34, 12-for-21 overall.

It didn’t escape Wahl that if the Badgers connected on just a few more of those shots, they could’ve been playing in the semifinals.

“That's not like us,” Wahl said. “I would say we're a pretty good free throw shooting team. That's an off-day. Get in the gym, see the ball go in a few times and hopefully we're better next weekend.”

UW will have at least six days before its opening game in the NCAA tournament. It will give the players time to rest and for two players to heal.

Davis left the game against Nebraska on March 6 with an ankle injury and it wasn’t certain he’d play until Friday. He finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds despite only shooting 15.8%. He averages 20.0 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.1 steals in 34.0 minutes per game.

Hepburn wore a wrap around his right hand.

“I hurt it a little against Nebraska in the first half,” Hepburn said. “We have to go back and get healthy for the NCAA tournament.”

The Badgers will find out exactly how long the break is Sunday. UW is inviting fans to a Selection Sunday event at The Sett at Union South.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. with music, plus food and drink available for purchase, followed by a program at 4:30 p.m. that will feature the UW Band and the players. Those in attendance will be able to watch the selection show live, beginning at 5 p.m.

“That's the fun of March you're never promised anything,” Wahl said. “Teams can overlook 16 seeds, and they lose. So I think now it's just a flip of the switch. We got to flip that in our mind and take each game one by one.”

