These are the areas Wisconsin men's basketball is focused on improving before the NCAA Tournament

The locker room was essentially silent following the University of Wisconsin ’s loss to Michigan State in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Conference men's basketball tournament.
The players sat quietly Friday evening until Brad Davison spoke up to remind the team they’re not done. The Big Ten journey — including Davison’s fifth and final year playing in college — is over, but the season isn’t done yet.
“I gained a lot of perspective, but also myself and everyone else in the locker room, we have a desire to win,” Davison said. “We don't want to have a sad locker room, especially when we think it's a lot of things that we could control. I guess it's the end of a chapter on myself in the Big Ten tournament, but I really don't think about it. I'm excited for what's coming next.”
UW walked away from the tournament disappointed in its performance. The Badgers earned a double bye by winning a share of the regular-season conference title, making their first and last conference tournament game the 69-63 loss to the Spartans.
Davison and other players insisted they would not sulk about the loss, even though many of their mistakes were self-inflicted. They’ve had a rough two-game stretch resulting in their first back-to-back losses this season, but they were quick to pinpoint areas of improvement and adopt a “win or go home” mentality as they get ready for the NCAA tournament.
“It's a good learning experience for us because now it's on to the next and from here on out, 40 minutes is all we're guaranteed,” UW coach Greg Gard said. “I know our guys … wanted to continue to stay and continue to play, but (we were) not good enough for long enough stretches to be able to stay in the tournament.”
Two places the Badgers have already keyed on based on Friday’s game are fouls and free throws.
Five UW players were in foul trouble against Michigan State. Davison fouled out; Johnny Davis was called for his fourth foul with 5:30 left; and Chris Vogt, Steven Crowl and Tyler Wahl all finished with three fouls. The Badgers average about 17 fouls per game but finished with 22 against the Spartans
Post players Crowl and Vogt struggled to not foul in the first half, forcing the Badgers to play a smaller lineup with the tallest players on the court being Wahl and Ben Carlson at 6-9. The guards were the ones in foul trouble in the second half as Davis had to have his minutes limited and Davison got three fouls in less than 30 seconds.
“I think the first (thing to improve) will be just playing smarter,” UW guard Chucky Hepburn said. “We picked up a lot of dumb fouls in the first half. Our bigs did. Our guards did. I did as well. I think just being smarter offensively and defensively.”
On the opposite end of the floor the Badgers struggled to connect on free throws, despite a 74.2% percentage from the line this season. UW made just 57.1% of its free throws, with only seven attempts in the second half.
Davison and Wahl both missed the front ends of 1-and-1 opportunities in the final two minutes. The Badgers went 2 of 4 in the final 2:34, 12-for-21 overall.
It didn’t escape Wahl that if the Badgers connected on just a few more of those shots, they could’ve been playing in the semifinals.
“That's not like us,” Wahl said. “I would say we're a pretty good free throw shooting team. That's an off-day. Get in the gym, see the ball go in a few times and hopefully we're better next weekend.”
UW will have at least six days before its opening game in the NCAA tournament. It will give the players time to rest and for two players to heal.
Davis left the game against Nebraska on March 6 with an ankle injury and it wasn’t certain he’d play until Friday. He finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds despite only shooting 15.8%. He averages 20.0 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.1 steals in 34.0 minutes per game.
Hepburn wore a wrap around his right hand.
“I hurt it a little against Nebraska in the first half,” Hepburn said. “We have to go back and get healthy for the NCAA tournament.”
The Badgers will find out exactly how long the break is Sunday. UW is inviting fans to a Selection Sunday event at The Sett at Union South.
The event is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. with music, plus food and drink available for purchase, followed by a program at 4:30 p.m. that will feature the UW Band and the players. Those in attendance will be able to watch the selection show live, beginning at 5 p.m.
“That's the fun of March you're never promised anything,” Wahl said. “Teams can overlook 16 seeds, and they lose. So I think now it's just a flip of the switch. We got to flip that in our mind and take each game one by one.”
Badgers fans on Twitter don't hold back after Wisconsin knocked out of Big Ten men's basketball tournament
Out of sorts
Too many missed shots. Johnny didn’t appear to b himself- didn’t have his normal “look.” MSU defense swarming. Came back with Brad & Chucky’s 3-balls. Liked the Badgers fight 2 the end following Jimmy V’s lead “don't ever give 🆙 On to the NCAA tourney and keep the chip Badgers— Paul Yochum'63 (@PaulYochum63) March 12, 2022
No comment
MSU played pretty good defense, UW couldn't make free throws and unfortunately the high school game these officials were originally assigned to cover was cancelled.— David Roelke (@droelke) March 12, 2022
Yell louder then
I kept yelling at them to get the ball inside but they didn’t listen to me.— BethAnn Meier (@BAMeier) March 12, 2022
Disappearing act
Yes! And where was Wahl tonight?— Kara AE WH (@Karanneliz) March 12, 2022
There on to him
Brad Davison scores 23 pts., but that wasn’t enough as the co-champions of the Big Ten, both Illinois and Wisconsin don’t even make the semifinals. Johnny Davis is doing his best under intense pressure from teams who’ve figured out to stop him. Selection Sunday is next.— Jeff Ostach (@jeff_ostach) March 12, 2022
Keep it movin'
Yuck. Thankful for Davison, Chucky, and Wahl tonight or it could have been much worse.— BethAnn Meier (@BAMeier) March 12, 2022
Turn the page, practice free throws, and get ready for next week. #OnWisconsin
Avert your eyes
Hard to watch. Again. Officiating. Especially on Johnny. Izzo huddling with officials like they play cards together. Chucky and Brad kept us in the game. Not a good game for our bigs. This will hurt our seeding.— Mary Korn Erickson (@sixtiesfan) March 12, 2022
Eyes of the beholders
Yup— Maple Man 🇺🇦🌻 (@MI_MapleMan) March 12, 2022
Formula for failure
Can’t win with no bench and no post presence. Not against good teams anyway. Crowl is killing the Badgers right now. Great kid but killing them.— Matt Pokela (@mpoke13) March 12, 2022
Rest and regroup
Johnny Davis‘s ankle still not 100%. Got some tough calls as is usually the case when Izzo is in the Big Ten tourney. Probably the best thing for the Badgers is to get this time off & let Johnny’s ankle heal up. Anxious to see him with a chip on his shoulder in the NCAA tourney— Kirk Eastenson (@Eastyfor3) March 12, 2022
It's not nothing
Johnny gets a little extra rest before the tournament that matters.— Greg (@GGorres) March 12, 2022
Ready for a new look
It will be good for the Badgers to play someone outside of the Big 10. Big 10 teams have found a way to slow down Davis.— Erik Grinde (@egrinde) March 12, 2022
Fair enough
Going out of Big 10 tournament now means extra rests days it looks like Davis could use. The rest of the team can use them to practice free throws.— Joseph Britt (@Zathras3) March 12, 2022
That's enough of that
Davis had a tough game. We missed a lot of free throws. That's basically the story for this game. Hope that doesn't happen next week in the NCAA tournament— John Husmoe (@JohnHusmoe) March 12, 2022
Sound advice
You can drive the paint all day, but if you can’t make the free throws then well…. And as well a wise old man once told me, live by the three, die by the three.— Sue Lehman (@slehman58) March 12, 2022
Blame where blame's due
The refs didn't help us, but you have to make free throws in the first half and shoot better.— Scott Hoover (@lambeauleapers4) March 12, 2022
It is what it is
That was an ugly physical battle against a well coached team. Take the L and get ready/rested for next week.— Craig Smith (@smithcp1) March 12, 2022
Gets harder from here
Looked lethargic. Joh Davis still hurt. Can’t win shooting 37% and missing nine FTs. Chucky Hepburn made some big 3’s late. The NCAA seed will suffer. 15-4 in close games is still pretty damn good. Get it out of your system now. NCAA isn’t any more forgiving.— Sheri Swokowski (@sswoko) March 12, 2022
Slamming on the brakes
Just an absolute momentum killer (as well as Nebraska). I also think the reffing in this game as suspect to say the least, but come to expect that for Badger games in March— Chris Drez (@ChrisDrez) March 12, 2022
Been here before
Very typical badger big ten appearance, outside of ‘14 and ‘15, they always under perform— Matt Karger (@SgtKarg12) March 12, 2022
Anything could happen
Not the way you want to stumble into the tournament but maybe getting away from B1G will be good. I could see them losing opening weekend or going to the final four who knows— Kyle Banigan 🇺🇸 (@kban19) March 12, 2022
Numbers don't lie
Key— Sue Lehman (@slehman58) March 12, 2022
You did? Really?
It was an entertaining game, I enjoyed it. Michigan State played well. Wisconsin will need to play better to make it to the 2nd weekend.— Todd Rudolph (@Rudolph4Todd) March 12, 2022
Digging a big hole
Too many missed layups in the first half and poor FT shooting doomed the Badgers tonight— Mark Meddings (@MeddingsMark1) March 12, 2022
Not tough enough
Physical game that we couldn't handle. Rattled our offense early and gave up too much to their offense in the second half.— Nate Considine (@wibadgerfanatic) March 12, 2022