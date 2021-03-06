There's more to Nate Reuvers than just Badgers basketball

“It speaks volumes to the kind of kid he is and the kind of future he’s going to have,” Krabbenhoft said. “Ultimately, we lose track of it. Everybody wants to focus on — what — a field goal percentage? A win-loss record at the end of the year? Sure, that’s what people tend to do and that’s a miserable, sad way of living your life. But it’s reality. And that’s what we get caught up in as a society. I get to be around the kid every day and know what he’s leaving here equipped with.”

Krabbenhoft apologizes at the end of his answer for being long-winded but, well, he can’t help himself. He feels compelled to do everything he can to defend one of his guys.

“I love Nate,” he said. “I understand his struggles. Everybody’s kind of talking about it, I get it, that’s normal, it’s expected. Nate’s not mad about it, I’m not mad about it, it’s reality.

“But there’s so much more to him.”

Building equity

The youngest of Paul and Teresa Reuvers’ five children always has been a high achiever with an eye on the future.

One of Nate Reuvers’ goals is to own 10 properties by the time he’s 30. That process began last year when Reuvers purchased a two-bedroom, two-bath condominium in Fitchburg.