The Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball schedule is in place. Now comes the tricky part during a pandemic

“I’m refreshing Twitter just like everybody else is to see games that are dropped, to know who’s available on certain dates so that if something happens on our end, we can reach out to them,” VandeWettering said. “There are going to be teams looking for days, and I’ve got my pulse on the ones that are being shuffled around and teams that are trying to re-do schedules because they’re in quarantine and have to reshuffle the deck a little bit.

“If I had to characterize it, it’s likely that it will happen at some point this year.”

As for the Big Ten, there likely will be reshuffling along the way as well even though all 14 teams are testing daily. Some coaches pushed for a 26-game conference schedule – with the ACC/Big Ten Challenge accounting for the lone non-conference game – to avoid the headaches of cancellations against mid-major opponents who weren’t testing as much.

But the conference decided to stick with a 20-game schedule that features four games on Christmas Day, including UW at Michigan State. Gard said UW could play a conference opponent and count it as a non-conference game if both teams need to fill their schedules due to a cancellation.

