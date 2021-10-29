The most impressive thing about the UW men’s basketball team so far, according to coach Greg Gard

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball coach Greg Gard said if he learned anything from Friday’s lopsided exhibition victory over UW-Whitewater, it was that the team can be versatile on defense this season.
UW defeated the Warhawks 76-50 Friday at the Kohl Center on Friday. Gard said the victory was a credit to the team’s defense more than anything else.
The Badgers will be able to play small and big, according to their coach. They started with a taller presence with their starting five and played two forwards in Steven Crowl and Ben Carlson. Sometimes the team played smaller with the only forward on the court being Tyler Wahl.
“The game has become so positioned that you end up exchanging or switching a lot of things, and a lot of that's unscripted at times,” Gard said. “The ability to guard multiple positions, move your feet, connect with your teammates out there is important.”
The Badgers forced 13 turnovers, stole the ball six times and grabbed 35 defensive rebounds.
Gard said he feels like the defense is ahead of the offense at this point in the season, but the team is working to make them equal. The Badgers held Whitewater to 30.8% shooting.
Gard said the defense is only going to improve once the team establishes a regular rotation.
“I thought we had a couple mistakes here and there,” Gard said. “We'll clean some of those things up. Ball screen defense is always a point of emphasis. We were decent in it, but it has to continue to get better. The focus this group has put in their ability to embrace that end of the floor has been very encouraging.”
Freshman Chucky Hepburn said he’s always put an emphasis on defense and thinks the Badgers have the opportunity to create turnovers and disrupt offensive flow this season. He said the team’s athleticism is the reason the team can be so versatile.
Hepburn accounted for half of the team’s steals and scored his first points of the night on a fast break. Freshman guard Lorne Bowman snagged two steals and junior forward Wahl grabbed the last one.
One area Hepburn said the team needed to improve after Friday’s game is ball screen defense. Struggles in that area contributed to UW-Whitewater freshman guard Derek Grey scoring 17 points.
“I think that kind of hurt us tonight,” Hepburn said. “We should have done something earlier to stop that. We did a better job in the second half to stop him.”
Grey didn’t score in the second half despite playing more than 14 minutes.
Wisconsin center Chris Vogt, a 7-foot senior transfer from Cincinnati, blocked four shots. Crowl has said defending Vogt in practice has made Crowl a better player, and it was impressive to see him defend in a game.
“If he does give it up [in the lane] he can just beat it off the glass,” Crowl said. “He's just able to recover because he's so long, is able to block shots and be on the backside.”