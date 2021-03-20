The father of Badgers men's basketball senior D'Mitrik Trice no stranger to 'majestic' Hinkle Fieldhouse

INDIANAPOLIS — If D’Mitrik Trice’s debut at Hinkle Fieldhouse is anything like his father’s first game in the historic venue, that’s good news for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team.
The Badgers (18-12) take on top-seeded Baylor (23-2) on Sunday afternoon at Hinkle in an NCAA tournament second-round game.
Trice scored 21 points in UW’s 85-62 victory over North Carolina on Friday night at Purdue’s Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, the start of a weekend that is serving as a trip down memory lane for his dad.
Travis Trice Sr. played two seasons at Purdue before transferring to Butler. He was a junior guard, playing his second game overall for the Bulldogs, when he made seven 3-pointers and scored 24 points in a 75-71 win over No. 11 Indiana in Butler’s home opener of the 1993-94 season.
It’s a game ESPN analyst Dan Dakich often has referenced on UW telecasts during D’Mitrik Trice’s career. Dakich was an assistant coach under Bob Knight at the time, and the legendary Indiana coach was so angry after Trice torched the Hoosiers that he made his team practice multiple times upon their return to Bloomington.
“It takes me back,” Travis Trice Sr. said. “It’s great getting an opportunity to be in the gym once again and seeing my son out there performing.”
D'Mitrik Trice called it "a special moment" not just for him but also his family.
Baylor coach Scott Drew is also quite familiar with Hinkle. He attended Butler and got his start in coaching as a student assistant there.
“It’s a good shooting gym,” Drew said.
Hinkle hosted several memorable high school basketball games, including the 1954 Indiana state title game in which tiny Milan beat Muncie Central. That Milan team served as the inspiration for the movie “Hoosiers,” and the final scenes of the film were filmed at Hinkle.
“It’s somewhat majestic,” Travis Trice Sr. said. “The reason I say that is you have those big windows and on an afternoon game that can have the sunlight (shine) down on the court.”
It’s been a crazy weekend for Travis and his wife, Julie, with two children playing in the postseason.
After watching the UW-North Carolina game in person, Travis drove three hours to Rockford, Illinois, where Julie had watched their daughter Olivia, a sophomore guard at Bowling Green, in a WNIT game against Creighton earlier Friday.
Both parents were in the stands Saturday when Olivia scored 17 points to help Bowling Green rally from an 18-point deficit to beat Dayton. Travis and Julie planned to make the six-hour trek back to their home near Dayton, Ohio, then get back in the car Sunday morning to make it to Indianapolis in time for the UW-Baylor game.
“Now, the next thing is for us to go get this win and shock the world,” Travis said. “It’d be incredible.”
Defending Davison
UW coach Greg Gard went to bat for Brad Davison two weeks ago after a loss at Iowa, making it clear he felt the Badgers senior guard was being targeted by Big Ten officials.
Another person stepped up to offer support for Davison a day after he scored a season-high 29 points in the win over North Carolina: Trice’s father.
Travis Trice Sr. did so unprompted, asking near the end of an interview if he could say something about Davison.
“That guy has taken a lot of punishment and people will never understand (what it’s like) to walk in his shoes,” said Trice Sr., a successful high school basketball coach in the Dayton area. “But Brad has stayed consistent to who he is and where his strength comes from. It’s just been a blessing and a pleasure for me to get to know him over these several years and for my son to be able to call him a friend.
“As happy as I was for D’Mitrik (Friday) night, I was probably more excited and happy for Brad Davison. Great competitor, misunderstood, misconstrued a lot of different times. He could play for me any day of the week. He’s the person you’d hate to play against and you’d love to be on your team.”
Fan-tastic
Davison interacted with UW fans during and after his big performance against North Carolina.
The attendance for the game Friday was capped 1,350, which included everybody in the building. That’s about 9% capacity at Mackey Arena, which can hold 14,240.
It was clearly a pro-UW crowd and Davison loved every minute of it.
“I would say my favorite part was having fans back in the stands,” he said. “Even though it was a limited amount, just the energy that they bring. We had a student-section there up top, we had family members there, we had friends there. At the end of the day, basketball is basketball, but that’s what it’s really about. Just really thankful to have fans in the stands, because that’s what makes March, March.
“It’s hard not to get excited and not play with energy when you’ve got fans in the stands.”
The Badgers played most of the season in near-empty arenas, with families serving as the only fans who could attend games.
“When you add just a few into the crowd, that makes a difference,” Gard said. “That adds life to the building.
“These guys, (with) all they’ve had to go through to pull this off and navigate through this season by in large in lifeless buildings, I think this is another part of the reward this time of year to get to play in postseason play but also have more fans, more noise, more atmosphere in a building. They draw off it, they feed off of that. That’s part of the experience that unfortunately wasn’t part of this season.”