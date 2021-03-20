The father of Badgers men's basketball senior D'Mitrik Trice no stranger to 'majestic' Hinkle Fieldhouse

Fan-tastic

Davison interacted with UW fans during and after his big performance against North Carolina.

The attendance for the game Friday was capped 1,350, which included everybody in the building. That’s about 9% capacity at Mackey Arena, which can hold 14,240.

It was clearly a pro-UW crowd and Davison loved every minute of it.

“I would say my favorite part was having fans back in the stands,” he said. “Even though it was a limited amount, just the energy that they bring. We had a student-section there up top, we had family members there, we had friends there. At the end of the day, basketball is basketball, but that’s what it’s really about. Just really thankful to have fans in the stands, because that’s what makes March, March.

“It’s hard not to get excited and not play with energy when you’ve got fans in the stands.”

The Badgers played most of the season in near-empty arenas, with families serving as the only fans who could attend games.

“When you add just a few into the crowd, that makes a difference,” Gard said. “That adds life to the building.

“These guys, (with) all they’ve had to go through to pull this off and navigate through this season by in large in lifeless buildings, I think this is another part of the reward this time of year to get to play in postseason play but also have more fans, more noise, more atmosphere in a building. They draw off it, they feed off of that. That’s part of the experience that unfortunately wasn’t part of this season.”

