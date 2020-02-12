The events that led to Erik Helland's ouster as strength coach for Badgers men's basketball team

Gard, Krabbenhoft and Tucker went back into Gard’s office to debrief after the meeting. But with so much else going on, Gard says King referring to the “thing with coach E” never came up.

Looking back, it’s clear an issue that eventually led to Helland being forced out the next week should have crossed Gard’s desk at some point. Gard was asked whether he’s disappointed he wasn’t notified earlier.

“That’s hypothetical,” he said. “For me to look hypothetically backwards, I trust my staff. I trust my assistant coaches. There’s no better person suited, looking backwards, to handle that situation than arguably the most prominent student-athlete in the modern era of program history. Just look at his background and where he was before he joined his staff. I trust my staff to do what they feel is right and in the best interests of the student-athletes and use their judgment.”

Gard and Tucker both side-stepped questions about whether they thought King was trying to use the Jan. 3 incident as leverage to gain a waiver from the NCAA so he can play next season. Transfers typically have to sit out a full year, but exceptions are made based on mitigating circumstances, and this situation involving Helland almost certainly would qualify.