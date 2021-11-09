The Badgers need Johnny Davis to take a huge step forward. It’s up to Greg Gard to help him do it

Johnny Davis hadn’t seen the CBS Sports list of the top 100 players in the country and didn’t change his expression when informed he hadn’t made the cut.
“I figured,” said Davis, a sophomore guard for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team. “It doesn’t surprise me at all. I’ve been underrated my whole life. I don’t need a ranking to tell me how good of a player I am.”
Does Davis deserve to be on that list? No clue. Keeping tabs on one team and one conference is hard enough, so I’m not about to criticize the national writers who choose to piece together a ranking of players from coast to coast.
But it is notable that there are 17 Big Ten players on that list and none of them plays for the Badgers. That would seem to spell trouble for UW, which opens the 2021-22 season Tuesday night with a game against St. Francis Brooklyn at the Kohl Center, and certainly helps explain why it was picked to finish 10th in a preseason poll of beat writers from each team.
But here’s the thing: I believe Davis has the talent to be one of the top 10 to 15 players in the conference and thus one of the top 100 players in the nation.
He just needs to make the jump.
We’ve seen it before at UW, though not for a while. Frank Kaminsky made it between his sophomore and junior seasons, going from bench player to first-team All-Big Ten (and later national player of the year). Jordan Taylor had done it, as had Jon Leuer. Trevon Hughes going from 1.4 points per game as a freshman to 11.2 the next season qualifies as a big jump.
What all those players have in common is that they played under Bo Ryan.
I always have pushed back when fans complain that players haven’t developed under Greg Gard, who took over the program following Ryan’s abrupt retirement midway through the 2015-16 campaign. Players generally have improved under Gard. But it’s true that none of them has made the jump under his watch.
Davis can change that narrative and probably needs to if the Badgers are going to exceed expectations and earn a spot in the NCAA tournament this season.
The season doesn’t rest only on Davis’ shoulders, let’s make that perfectly clear. UW’s other two key returners, fifth-year senior guard Brad Davison and junior forward Tyler Wahl, need to take steps forward as well.
“We’ve got a lot of production we’ve got to replace, so it’s got to come from somewhere,” UW assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft said about a team that lost five of its top six scorers. “Someone, or multiple guys, obviously are going to have to take jumps with their production.”
But Davis has the biggest upside — beware: that word is going to come up again — on a roster filled with youth. It’s been awhile since the Badgers had a player as explosive as Davis, who can create shots for himself or others.
Davis arrived at UW as the state’s Mr. Basketball out of La Crosse Central and averaged 7.0 points and 4.1 rebounds as a freshman, deferring to his older teammates for the most part last season. He admitted he didn’t trust his outside shot, which limited his offensive game even more. He was up and down, as is the case with most freshmen.
But his coaches and teammates have noticed a different Davis since he returned from helping Team USA win a gold medal at the FIBA U19 World Cup in Latvia.
“He came back with a level of confidence that had risen exponentially,” Gard said.
“Just his downhill mentality and super aggressiveness,” Davison said. “It’s going to be tough for people to stay in front of him. His ability to get to the rim and not only finish at the rim — but like over the rim and on the rim — is really dynamic and special.”
The important thing to remember about any player’s development is that it’s a two-way street. A coaching staff can set a path, but it ultimately is up to the player to follow it and embrace the hard work it’s going to require to make progress.
That’s another reason why it’s so easy to believe that Davis can do this. He’s never been afraid of putting in the time to improve his game.
“I come in every day looking to get better every day,” he said. “It’s not just making a jump from one year to another, I come in making sure I’m 1% better than I was yesterday.”
The best-case scenario for the Badgers is that Davis blossoms into a star, while Davison and Wahl make strides and serve as veteran complementary pieces around him. It’s probably too early for the jump from sophomore frontcourt players Steven Crowl and Ben Carlson, but there’s the potential of that happening down the road for both of them. Growing pains are expected from the two Minnesota big men who played a combined 100 minutes as true freshmen, but UW needs both Crowl and Carlson to take significant steps forward.
Another intriguing piece to the puzzle is Chucky Hepburn, the first pass-first point guard the Badgers have had since Taylor wrapped up his career nearly a decade ago. That Gard seems ready to hand the keys to a true freshman only speaks to Hepburn’s talent and poise. UW fans are going to love watching him play.
Back-to-back solid recruiting classes have helped UW assemble a talented roster. The key now is turning upside into actual production.
“You’ve got to try to accelerate the growth process,” Gard said.
Davis’ foot has been on the gas pedal since last season ended, trying to do just that. When asked if the top 100 snub left him with something to prove, Davis made it clear he didn’t need any more incentive.
“I don’t really give a (expletive) about that,” Davis said about the CBS Sports list. “I’m coming in here and trying to be the best player I can be. I know I have a lot of potential. I haven’t (reached) it yet, but I’m trying to get there.”
The sooner the better for the Badgers.
Badgers by position: Learn more about the 2021-22 Wisconsin men's basketball team
POINT GUARD
Projected starter
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Brad Davison
|Sr.
|6-4
|200
|Maple Grove, Minn.
Backups (in alphabetical order)
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Jonathan Davis
|So.
|6-5
|194
|La Crosse
|Lorne Bowman
|Fr.
|6-2
|210
|Detroit
|Chucky Hepburn
|Fr.
|6-2
|211
|Omaha, Neb.
|Carter Higginbottom
|R-Jr.
|6-0
|193
|Chicago
|Jahcobi Neath
|Jr.
|6-4
|196
|Toronto
Overview
Davis and Davison will be the starting guards for the Badgers because they are the team’s best guards. Both players lean more toward shooting guard but will play the point as well.
The Badgers have true point guards in Hepburn and Bowman, but both are freshmen and need time to grow and adjust to the college game.
Davison will be a key playmaker as the most experienced player on the roster. He returns for a fifth season with the Badgers after averaging 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 31 starts this past season.
Coach Greg Gard also played Davis, who is more of a shooting guard, at the point in the Red/White Scrimmage, secret scrimmage against Loyola Chicago and exhibition against UW Whitewater.
The Badgers brought in three potential options for the point guard in freshmen Bowman and Hepburn plus transfer junior Neath. Hepburn was expected to start at the point but missed almost two weeks of practice, which hindered his ability to win the starting spot.
Hepburn led the point guards during the Oct. 29 exhibition against UW-Whitewater with 20 minutes and finished with nine points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals. Bowman also missed two weeks of practice with an injury and only played nine minutes in that exhibition. Gard has said in multiple news conferences that Hepburn’s and Bowman’s focus on defense is one of the reasons they’re good point guards.
The last option is Neath. He played point guard throughout high school and during his time at Wake Forest, but Gard has him focusing on playing shooting guard. Neath brings experience to the young team after spending the past two seasons at Wake Forest, where he averaged 4.7 ppg, 2.0 apg, and 1.8 rpg in 50 appearances.
SHOOTING GUARD
Projected starter
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Jonathan Davis
|So.
|6-5
|194
|La Crosse
Backups (in alphabetical order)
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Jordan Davis
|So.
|6-5
|198
|La Crosse
|Brad Davison
|Sr.
|6-4
|200
|Maple Grove, Minn.
|Isaac Lindsey
|So.
|6-4
|184
|Mineral Point
|Jahcobi Neath
|Jr.
|6-4
|198
|Toronto
|Justin Taphorn
|So.
|6-5
|208
|Pekin, Ill.
Overview
Jonathan Davis is set to take on a bigger role this season. He posted 7.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game off the bench while succeeding on 38.9% of his 3-point attempts last season.
He was the only freshman to play in all 31 games during the 2020-21 campaign. He was also a member of the U19 Team USA that won the gold medal at the FIBA World Cup in Latvia this past summer.
Neath is versatile and in practice has shown that he might be the most consistent shooter for the Badgers. He can shoot in the paint and outside the arc. He’s a talented, confident ball controller who can play both guard positions.
Davison, Davis and Neath all can play both guard positions, but Neath is the only one who hasn’t played point for the Badgers in practice or scrimmages. Davis and Davison likely will share the role — both starting — and Neath will provide minutes off the bench.
SMALL FORWARD
Projected starter
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Tyler Wahl
|Jr.
|6-9
|221
|Lakeville, Minn.
Backups (in alphabetical order)
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Carter Gilmore
|So.
|6-7
|224
|Hartland
|Markus Ilver
|Fr.
|6-8
|219
|Tallinn, Estonia
|Matthew Mors
|Fr.
|6-7
|241
|Yankton, S.D.
Overview
Wahl is one of only two returning players who started a game last season. He’s the frontrunner to start. The Badgers need him to improve his 3-point shooting after he shot just 27.8% from beyond the arc last season.
Wahl appeared in 31 games and put up 5.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals per game. He typically will play small forward, but he will slide to power forward when coach Greg Gard wants to use a smaller lineup.
Gilmore has become a key bench player during practice and scrimmages this season. He’s likely to be Wahl’s backup because he has a bit more experience than the other potential small forwards. Gilmore only played 17 minutes over nine games last season.
Ilver and Mors both have shown the ability to play small forward, although they typically play the power forward. They’re both versatile, long players who can shoot well. Ilver has been utilized more than Mors in practice and scrimmages.
POWER FORWARD
Projected starter
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Ben Carlson
|Fr.
|6-9
|226
|Woodbury, Minn.
Backups (in alphabetical order)
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Steven Crowl
|So.
|7-0
|234
|Eagan, Minn.
|Chris Hodges
|Fr.
|6-9
|239
|Schaumburg, Ill.
|Markus Ilver
|Fr.
|6-8
|219
|Tallinn, Estonia
|Matthew Mors
|Fr.
|6-7
|241
|Yankton, S.D.
Overview
Carlson was injured for a majority of last season, but he is healthy this season and already has shown improvement in his game. He averaged 2.9 points In the seven games he did play last season. He’s confident in his ball handling and knows how to get to the rim. He can score down low and from beyond the arc.
Members of the UW coaching staff were impressed with Ilver right off the bat and thought he was further along in his game than they originally thought. He was one of three players who was recruited completely virtually. His senior year in high school was cut short, but he knows how to play tough without getting too aggressive. He’s also a versatile shooter.
Crowl has been the standout for the center spot, but he could play power forward depending on matchups.
CENTER
Projected starter
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Steven Crowl
|So.
|7-0
|234
|Eagan, Minn.
Backups (in alphabetical order)
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Chris Hodges
|Fr.
|6-9
|239
|Schaumburg, Ill.
|Chris Vogt
|Sr.
|7-0
|257
|Mayfield, Ky.
Overview
Crowl played in 12 games last season for a total of 36 minutes and eight points. He jumped into the starting role early in the offseason and has handled it well during the few times he’s played this season.
He was the only player to score in double digits during the Red/White Scrimmage with 13 points. Crowl led both teams during UW’s exhibition against Whitewater with 18 points on 7-for-9 shooting and grabbed six rebounds.
The Badgers also will utilize Vogt here. He’s a transfer from Cincinnati who brings experience guarding Division I opponents. He averaged 5.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks for the Bearcats last season.
He gives the Badgers nice size and rim protection. Crowl has said he’s learned a lot from Vogt, and that has helped Crowl become more confident in his game.
Hodges is the other option. He hasn’t played organized basketball since his junior year in high school because he opted out due to the COVID-19 pandemic last season. He put up 15.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game as a junior in high school. He has plenty of length, but he needs time to develop and mature.
