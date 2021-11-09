The Badgers need Johnny Davis to take a huge step forward. It’s up to Greg Gard to help him do it

But his coaches and teammates have noticed a different Davis since he returned from helping Team USA win a gold medal at the FIBA U19 World Cup in Latvia.

“He came back with a level of confidence that had risen exponentially,” Gard said.

“Just his downhill mentality and super aggressiveness,” Davison said. “It’s going to be tough for people to stay in front of him. His ability to get to the rim and not only finish at the rim — but like over the rim and on the rim — is really dynamic and special.”

The important thing to remember about any player’s development is that it’s a two-way street. A coaching staff can set a path, but it ultimately is up to the player to follow it and embrace the hard work it’s going to require to make progress.

That’s another reason why it’s so easy to believe that Davis can do this. He’s never been afraid of putting in the time to improve his game.

“I come in every day looking to get better every day,” he said. “It’s not just making a jump from one year to another, I come in making sure I’m 1% better than I was yesterday.”