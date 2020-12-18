The Badgers men's basketball team gets heavyweight competition in No. 23 Louisville

Mack’s team, on the other hand, is young. The only senior in Louisville’s rotation is guard Carlik Jones, a graduate transfer from Radford; the rest of the group consists of four sophomores and four freshmen.

The absence of the 6-foot-11 Williams not only hurt in terms of experience but also size. None of the top seven players in terms of minutes played per game is taller than 6-8.

But the Cardinals will challenge the Badgers in other ways. Gard said two areas that will be tested for UW are its transition defense and its ability to defend ball screens, with Jones being the primary danger in both of those categories.

Badgers assistant coach Dean Oliver, who prepared the scouting report on the Cardinals, said, “They’re a very talented and athletic team.”

Gard likes that UW has one more measuring stick before conference action gets underway. So do his players.

“That’s why they come here. That’s why they want to play at this level,” Gard said. “If we could line up seven in a row that were heavyweight fights, they’d do it. …