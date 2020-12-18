 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Badgers men's basketball team gets heavyweight competition in No. 23 Louisville
0 comments
topical alert top story
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

The Badgers men's basketball team gets heavyweight competition in No. 23 Louisville

{{featured_button_text}}
Louisville Chris Mack

Louisville coach Chris Mack is 48-21 in two-plus seasons with the Cardinals.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

When the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team gathered last week to watch film, the session also gave coach Greg Gard a chance to poll his team.

Two games this season already had needed to be reshuffled because opponents had COVID-19 issues, and the UW staff was working to fill out the seven-game non-conference schedule. What Gard wanted that day from the Badgers was their input on how selective he should be when a potential matchup crossed his desk.

“They were like, ‘Find us the best teams you can find us,’” Gard said. “That’s what they wanted, so we went after the best we could get in the time we had.”

UW considered a matchup against No. 7 Villanova on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York. Gard said there were talks with No. 10 Tennessee about fitting a previously scheduled season opener into the schedule, even if it meant moving around one of UW’s Big Ten games.

Neither of those materialized in part because UW was able to reschedule another high-profile game. The No. 12 Badgers (5-1) will host No. 23 Louisville (4-0) on Saturday in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge game that was supposed to be played earlier this month.

UW is coming off a 77-63 win over Loyola Chicago on Tuesday night, a game that was thrown together on the fly when Northern Iowa had to back out of a trip to the Kohl Center.

Squeezing a pair of rescheduled games against strong mid-major programs — the Ramblers and Rhode Island fit in that category — between Power 6 opponents Marquette and Louisville should help prepare the Badgers for the start of Big Ten play next week.

“We want to play good teams. We want to be challenged,” UW senior center Nate Reuvers said. “Some of those earlier games, no offense to those teams, but we were kind of at a different level. A team like Louisville and Loyola Chicago, they’re going to challenge you and if you don’t play great basketball, they could beat you. That’s what it’s going to be like in the Big Ten. That’s the main thing we want to get prepared for.”

This would be an even bigger test for the Badgers if the Cardinals were at full strength.

Louisville hasn’t played a game since Dec. 1, spending nine days on pause at one point due to a positive COVID-19 test within the program. Cardinals coach Chris Mack said his team will have either seven or eight scholarship players available for the game against UW.

Injuries wreaked havoc on the Louisville roster even before it hit the pause button. The team’s leading scorer, center Malik Williams, is out until at least late January with a right foot injury. Guards Charles Minlend, a graduate transfer, and Josh Nickleberry have yet to play this season due to knee injuries.

Forward Samuell Williamson, who missed the previous two games with a dislocated toe, was able to recover during the break and is expected to play against the Badgers.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“We’re still in the process of getting players back at various stages,” said Mack, whose team had to cancel a game against North Carolina-Greensboro and postpone its ACC opener against NC State. “I’ll leave it at that. It’s been unusual, it’s been crazy. But we’re not the only team dealing with that in this season.”

Mack is no stranger to UW. He was the coach at Xavier when Bronson Koenig’s 3-pointer at the buzzer beat the Musketeers and sent the Badgers to the Sweet 16 of the 2016 NCAA tournament in Gard’s first season.

The following year, Mack’s final one at Xavier, the Musketeers beat the Badgers 80-70 at the Kohl Center early in the season. D’Mitrik Trice was a sophomore at the time, while Aleem Ford and Brad Davison were appearing in the third games of their career.

Reuvers, like Davison, was a true freshman at the time. But Reuvers was expecting to redshirt at that point and wouldn’t make his collegiate debut for another eight days after plans changed.

“As typical with Wisconsin-type players, they’ve all improved greatly throughout the course of their career,” Mack said. “They’re veteran seniors now.”

Mack’s team, on the other hand, is young. The only senior in Louisville’s rotation is guard Carlik Jones, a graduate transfer from Radford; the rest of the group consists of four sophomores and four freshmen.

The absence of the 6-foot-11 Williams not only hurt in terms of experience but also size. None of the top seven players in terms of minutes played per game is taller than 6-8.

But the Cardinals will challenge the Badgers in other ways. Gard said two areas that will be tested for UW are its transition defense and its ability to defend ball screens, with Jones being the primary danger in both of those categories.

Badgers assistant coach Dean Oliver, who prepared the scouting report on the Cardinals, said, “They’re a very talented and athletic team.”

Gard likes that UW has one more measuring stick before conference action gets underway. So do his players.

“That’s why they come here. That’s why they want to play at this level,” Gard said. “If we could line up seven in a row that were heavyweight fights, they’d do it. …

“They want to play the best and challenge themselves because they want to be the best. We’ve talked all along if you want to be at the top, you’ve got to be willing to put your game on the line and go after it.”

+1 
kevin mack mug 12-18

Mack
0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics