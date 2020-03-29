Texas will retain men's basketball coach Shaka Smart
Shaka Smart, AP photo

Virginia Commonwealth head coach and Oregon High School graduate Shaka Smart gestures as his team plays Stephen F. Austin in the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament Friday, March 21, 2014, in San Diego. 

 LENNY IGNELZI - Associated Press

Texas will stick with coach Shaka Smart next season after the Longhorns won five of their final six games and were fighting for a spot in the NCAA tournament before it was canceled in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte told the Austin American-Statesman, “Shaka’s our coach.”

The former Oregon athlete who grew up in Fitchburg faced speculation about his future with the Longhorns at midseason when the program was mired near the bottom of the Big 12 Conference. Texas had missed the NCAA tournament in two of the previous four seasons.

Next season will be Smart’s sixth in a seven-year contract. He is 90-78 at Texas but just 40-50 in the Big 12. The Longhorns were 19-12 this season with no seniors and are expected to return their entire lineup.

