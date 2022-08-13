Takeaways from Wisconsin men’s basketball’s third game in France

University of Wisconsin men’s basketball junior center Steven Crowl is the lone player to score more than 10 points in all three games of the team’s trip to France.
The Badgers played Lyon Towers on Saturday for the second time and earned a 78-47 victory in Lyon, France. Markus Ilver led UW with 14 points and Crowl added 12.
“That’s what this whole tour is for, to get closer as a team,” senior forward Tyler Wahl said in a postgame interview posted by UW. “I feel like we’ve done that the last week or so. The games as well. Everyone is up cheering when people score. There’s never anyone pouting or anything. It’s a good group of guys, and I’m excited for the year.”
Here are some observations from UW’s win.
Sharing the ball
UW coach Greg Gard once again featured a new starting five, going with Kamari McGee, Max Klesmit, Chris Hodges, Wahl and Ilver. This was the first start in France for McGee, Hodges and Ilver. Klesmit is the only player to start all three games.
Crowl, Isaac Lindsey, Jordan Davis, Carter Gilmore and Chucky Hepburn made up the other five-man rotation.
Seven Badgers scored in the first quarter.
Freshman walk-on Luke Haertle, Ross Candelino and Isaac Gard played their first minutes for the Badgers. Haertle finished with two points.
UW used 14 players, and 11 scored. Only senior guard Jahcobi Neath didn’t play.
Crowl leads the team with 12 points per game on the trip.
“The ball isn’t always going to go in from deep, so you have to find other ways to score, and we did that tonight,” Wahl said. “We were getting to the free-throw line, throwing it inside, just a completely different way than the last game. We have to figure out how to bring it all together in one game, and I think we’ll be good.”
Hot third quarter
Davis has been a consistent player for UW in France. He’s scored at least eight points in each game.
He hit a pair of 3-pointers and assisted on two other baskets to help the Badgers further their lead to 62-29 by the end of the third quarter. He finished with nine points.
Younger players show off
Hepburn noted Friday that it’s been exciting to watch the less-experienced players compete at a high level.
Ilver and Connor Essegian have played consistently in France despite limited collegiate experience. Ilver played in eight games for a total of 29 minutes for the Badgers last season, while Essegian still was in high school.
Essegian is averaging seven points, and Ilver stands at 10 points per game in France. Eight of Ilver’s points came in the second half Saturday, including six straight points to end the game.
Essegian made three 3-point shots in Friday’s game and continued to show his long-range shot Saturday. He also had two and-1 finishes in the paint.
Hodges, a redshirt freshman forward, finished with five points and a pair of blocks for UW.
“I feel like we’re getting better and better every day,” Wahl said. “We’re coming together as a team and we’re playing better. It was a good win today. Everyone was scoring the ball, we were passing it, looking good.”
Breaking down the Wisconsin men’s basketball nonconference schedule
SOUTH DAKOTA
Nov. 7 | South Dakota
Where: Kohl Center
2021-22 season: South Dakota earned the No. 5 seed in the Summit League Conference tournament after finishing 11-7 in league play and 19-12 overall. The Coyotes lost to eventual NCAA Tournament team South Dakota State in the tournament’s semifinal round.
Series: The Badgers won the lone previous meeting, 76-61, on Dec. 4, 2010.
STANFORD
Nov. 11 | Stanford
Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee
2021-22 season: Stanford finished ninth in the Pac-12 with a conference record of 8-12, 16-16 overall. The Cardinal got knocked out of the conference tournament by Arizona in the quarterfinals.
Series: The Cardinal hold a 6-4 edge over the Badgers. UW defeated Stanford 62-46 at the Battle 4 Atlantis on Nov. 21, 2018, in the most recent meeting.
GREEN BAY
Nov 15 | Green Bay
Where: Kohl Center
2021-22 season: The Phoenix finished 11th in the Horizon League with a 4-15 record, 15-25 overall. They were knocked out of the conference tournament in the first round.
Series: The Badgers have a 25-1 edge in the all-time series against the Phoenix. The two teams played last season with Steven Crowl leading the team with 18 points enroute to a 72-34 win.
DAYTON
Nov. 23 | vs. Dayton
Where: Battle 4 Atlantis at the Imperial Arena in Paradise Island, Nassau Bahamas
2021-22 season: The Flyers finished third in the Atlantic 10 with a 14-4 record, 24-11 overall. They missed the NCAA Tournament but earned a No. 1 seed in the NIT. Dayton fell to Vanderbilt in the second round.
Series: The Badgers defeated the Flyers 105-93 in December 1961 in their lone previous meeting.
KANSAS or NC STATE
Nov. 24 | vs. Kansas or NC State
Where: Battle 4 Atlantis at the Imperial Arena in Paradise Island, Nassau Bahamas
BUTLER/BYU/TENNESSEE/SOUTHERN CAL
Nov. 25 | vs. Butler, BYU, Tennessee, Southern Cal
Where: Battle 4 Atlantis at the Imperial Arena in Paradise Island, Nassau Bahamas
WAKE FOREST
Nov. 29 | Wake Forest
Where: Kohl Center
2021-22 season: The Demon Deacons finished fifth in the ACC with a conference record of 13-7. They missed out on the NCAA Tournament but earned a No. 2 seed in the NIT, where they lost to Texas A&M in the quarterfinals.
Series: Wake Forest has won the three previous games. The Deacons won 91-88 on Nov. 29, 2005, in the most recent game.
MARQUETTE
Dec. 3 | Marquette
Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee
2021-22 season: The Golden Eagles’ sixth-place finish in the Big East was enough to earn an NCAA Tournament at-large bid. They were knocked out by national runner-up North Carolina.
Series: The teams have met 128 times, starting in 1917. The Badgers defeated the Golden Eagles 76-89 last season to improve its all-time lead in the series to 69-59.
LEHIGH
Dec. 15 | Lehigh
Where: Kohl Center
2021-22 season: Lehigh’s season ended in the Patriot League tournament semifinals when Colgate defeated the Mountain Hawks by 20 points. They finished 10-9 in league play and 13-19 overall.
Series: This is the inaugural meeting.
GRAMBLING STATE
Dec. 23 | Grambling State
Where: Kohl Center
2021-22 season: The Tigers finished sixth in the Southwestern Athletic Conference with a 9-9 record in conference play and 12-20 overall. They upset No. 3 seed Southern University in the quarterfinals before losing to Texas Southern to end their season.
Series: The Badgers won all three previous games. The Badgers had four players score in double digits to earn an 84-53 win Dec. 22, 2018, the last time the teams played.
WESTERN MICHIGAN
Dec. 30 | Western Michigan
Where: Kohl Center
2021-22 season: The Broncos finished in last place of the Mid-American Conference with a 4-16 conference record, 8-23 overall. They did not qualify for the conference tournament.
Series: The Badgers beat the Broncos 82-79 in December 1954, the lone previous meeting.