Takeaways from Wisconsin men’s basketball’s third game in France

University of Wisconsin men’s basketball junior center Steven Crowl is the lone player to score more than 10 points in all three games of the team’s trip to France.

The Badgers played Lyon Towers on Saturday for the second time and earned a 78-47 victory in Lyon, France. Markus Ilver led UW with 14 points and Crowl added 12.

“That’s what this whole tour is for, to get closer as a team,” senior forward Tyler Wahl said in a postgame interview posted by UW. “I feel like we’ve done that the last week or so. The games as well. Everyone is up cheering when people score. There’s never anyone pouting or anything. It’s a good group of guys, and I’m excited for the year.”

Here are some observations from UW’s win.

Sharing the ball

UW coach Greg Gard once again featured a new starting five, going with Kamari McGee, Max Klesmit, Chris Hodges, Wahl and Ilver. This was the first start in France for McGee, Hodges and Ilver. Klesmit is the only player to start all three games.

Crowl, Isaac Lindsey, Jordan Davis, Carter Gilmore and Chucky Hepburn made up the other five-man rotation.

Seven Badgers scored in the first quarter.

Freshman walk-on Luke Haertle, Ross Candelino and Isaac Gard played their first minutes for the Badgers. Haertle finished with two points.

UW used 14 players, and 11 scored. Only senior guard Jahcobi Neath didn’t play.

Crowl leads the team with 12 points per game on the trip.

“The ball isn’t always going to go in from deep, so you have to find other ways to score, and we did that tonight,” Wahl said. “We were getting to the free-throw line, throwing it inside, just a completely different way than the last game. We have to figure out how to bring it all together in one game, and I think we’ll be good.”

Hot third quarter

Davis has been a consistent player for UW in France. He’s scored at least eight points in each game.

He hit a pair of 3-pointers and assisted on two other baskets to help the Badgers further their lead to 62-29 by the end of the third quarter. He finished with nine points.

Younger players show off

Hepburn noted Friday that it’s been exciting to watch the less-experienced players compete at a high level.

Ilver and Connor Essegian have played consistently in France despite limited collegiate experience. Ilver played in eight games for a total of 29 minutes for the Badgers last season, while Essegian still was in high school.

Essegian is averaging seven points, and Ilver stands at 10 points per game in France. Eight of Ilver’s points came in the second half Saturday, including six straight points to end the game.

Essegian made three 3-point shots in Friday’s game and continued to show his long-range shot Saturday. He also had two and-1 finishes in the paint.

Hodges, a redshirt freshman forward, finished with five points and a pair of blocks for UW.

“I feel like we’re getting better and better every day,” Wahl said. “We’re coming together as a team and we’re playing better. It was a good win today. Everyone was scoring the ball, we were passing it, looking good.”