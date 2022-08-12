Takeaways from Wisconsin men’s basketball’s second game in France

University of Wisconsin men’s basketball coach Greg Gard utilized a new lineup for the team’s Friday game in France.

The Badgers defeated Lyon Towers 80-68 with four players scoring more than 10 points. Lyon Towers is a French team composed of all-stars in Lyon, with an average age of 26.6 years old.

“The competition is way more physical out here,” UW sophomore Chucky Hepburn said in a postgame interview posted by UW. “You can play with your body a lot more, so that’s what we like. We like the physicality. We’re going to have a lot more lessons going into the season and we’ll be able to face off against a lot more physical teams.”

Here are three observations from the stat sheet.

New lineups

Gard said after Wednesday’s game that he planned to tinker with the lineups, and he lived up to his word. Hepburn, Jordan Davis, Carter Gilmore, Steven Crowl, and Connor Essegian started for the Badgers.

Kamari McGee, Tyler Wahl, Max Klesmit, Chris Hodges and Markus Ilver were in the second five-man lineup, with Isaac Lindsey rotating in as needed.

“It’s fun to see some of the newer guys out there,” Hepburn said. “Some of the guys that didn’t play last year get out there, like Isaac Lindsey, Chris Hodges, Connor Essegian. It’s definitely fun to see them out there and compete at a high level.”

Friday was the second consecutive start in France for Davis, Hepburn and Crowl. Wahl, a starter in all but one game last season, was bumped Friday.

Gard worked in Essegian some Wednesday, but the freshman was a core part of the lineup Friday.

Friday’s stat sheet didn’t include minutes played.

Raining 3s

Eight Badgers players hit 3-pointers against Lyon Towers. The stat sheet didn’t include shooting percentages, but 39 of UW’s 80 points come from beyond the arc.

Essegian was UW’s second-leading scorer with 11 points, nine of which came on 3-pointers. He hit the most shots from downtown, and Hepburn, Ilver and Lindsey each had two.

“That’s definitely just the guys individually, just putting in individual work,” Hepburn said. “Late-night gyms, early mornings, so credit that to them. Then credit that to the coaches for giving us the opportunity to be able to practice our shots and create a lot more space for those shots as well.”

Essegian, a freshman guard, didn’t score in the Badgers’ first game in France. He was recruited because of his skills as a sharpshooter.

It was an ongoing trend for UW to struggle from 3-point range last season. It averaged 30.6% from 3-point range with only 6.5 made per game. It’s a different level of competition, but UW is averaging 12.5 made 3-pointers per game in France. The Badgers shot 44.4% against Paris Towers on Wednesday.

Veterans show up

Crowl is one of two UW players to score more than 10 points in both games this week after he scored 11 points Friday and 13 in the opener. The 7-footer, who averaged 8.8 points last season as he adapted to his role as the starting center, did enjoy at least a 2-inch height advantage over all other players Friday.

Hepburn scored 10 points, including two 3-pointers. It’s his second game in a row hitting more than one shot from beyond the arc.

Wahl was bumped from a starting position, but the junior forward scored a team-high 12 points Friday after only scoring eight against Paris Towers. He didn’t attempt a 3-pointer Wednesday but made one against Lyon Towers.

The Badgers are back in action against Lyon Towers at noon Madison time Saturday.