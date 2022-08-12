Takeaways from Wisconsin men’s basketball’s second game in France

University of Wisconsin men’s basketball coach Greg Gard utilized a new lineup for the team’s Friday game in France.
The Badgers defeated Lyon Towers 80-68 with four players scoring more than 10 points. Lyon Towers is a French team composed of all-stars in Lyon, with an average age of 26.6 years old.
“The competition is way more physical out here,” UW sophomore Chucky Hepburn said in a postgame interview posted by UW. “You can play with your body a lot more, so that’s what we like. We like the physicality. We’re going to have a lot more lessons going into the season and we’ll be able to face off against a lot more physical teams.”
Here are three observations from the stat sheet.
New lineups
Gard said after Wednesday’s game that he planned to tinker with the lineups, and he lived up to his word. Hepburn, Jordan Davis, Carter Gilmore, Steven Crowl, and Connor Essegian started for the Badgers.
Kamari McGee, Tyler Wahl, Max Klesmit, Chris Hodges and Markus Ilver were in the second five-man lineup, with Isaac Lindsey rotating in as needed.
“It’s fun to see some of the newer guys out there,” Hepburn said. “Some of the guys that didn’t play last year get out there, like Isaac Lindsey, Chris Hodges, Connor Essegian. It’s definitely fun to see them out there and compete at a high level.”
Friday was the second consecutive start in France for Davis, Hepburn and Crowl. Wahl, a starter in all but one game last season, was bumped Friday.
Gard worked in Essegian some Wednesday, but the freshman was a core part of the lineup Friday.
Friday’s stat sheet didn’t include minutes played.
Raining 3s
Eight Badgers players hit 3-pointers against Lyon Towers. The stat sheet didn’t include shooting percentages, but 39 of UW’s 80 points come from beyond the arc.
Essegian was UW’s second-leading scorer with 11 points, nine of which came on 3-pointers. He hit the most shots from downtown, and Hepburn, Ilver and Lindsey each had two.
“That’s definitely just the guys individually, just putting in individual work,” Hepburn said. “Late-night gyms, early mornings, so credit that to them. Then credit that to the coaches for giving us the opportunity to be able to practice our shots and create a lot more space for those shots as well.”
Essegian, a freshman guard, didn’t score in the Badgers’ first game in France. He was recruited because of his skills as a sharpshooter.
It was an ongoing trend for UW to struggle from 3-point range last season. It averaged 30.6% from 3-point range with only 6.5 made per game. It’s a different level of competition, but UW is averaging 12.5 made 3-pointers per game in France. The Badgers shot 44.4% against Paris Towers on Wednesday.
Veterans show up
Crowl is one of two UW players to score more than 10 points in both games this week after he scored 11 points Friday and 13 in the opener. The 7-footer, who averaged 8.8 points last season as he adapted to his role as the starting center, did enjoy at least a 2-inch height advantage over all other players Friday.
Hepburn scored 10 points, including two 3-pointers. It’s his second game in a row hitting more than one shot from beyond the arc.
Wahl was bumped from a starting position, but the junior forward scored a team-high 12 points Friday after only scoring eight against Paris Towers. He didn’t attempt a 3-pointer Wednesday but made one against Lyon Towers.
The Badgers are back in action against Lyon Towers at noon Madison time Saturday.
Breaking down the Wisconsin men’s basketball nonconference schedule
SOUTH DAKOTA
Nov. 7 | South Dakota
Where: Kohl Center
2021-22 season: South Dakota earned the No. 5 seed in the Summit League Conference tournament after finishing 11-7 in league play and 19-12 overall. The Coyotes lost to eventual NCAA Tournament team South Dakota State in the tournament’s semifinal round.
Series: The Badgers won the lone previous meeting, 76-61, on Dec. 4, 2010.
STANFORD
Nov. 11 | Stanford
Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee
2021-22 season: Stanford finished ninth in the Pac-12 with a conference record of 8-12, 16-16 overall. The Cardinal got knocked out of the conference tournament by Arizona in the quarterfinals.
Series: The Cardinal hold a 6-4 edge over the Badgers. UW defeated Stanford 62-46 at the Battle 4 Atlantis on Nov. 21, 2018, in the most recent meeting.
GREEN BAY
Nov 15 | Green Bay
Where: Kohl Center
2021-22 season: The Phoenix finished 11th in the Horizon League with a 4-15 record, 15-25 overall. They were knocked out of the conference tournament in the first round.
Series: The Badgers have a 25-1 edge in the all-time series against the Phoenix. The two teams played last season with Steven Crowl leading the team with 18 points enroute to a 72-34 win.
DAYTON
Nov. 23 | vs. Dayton
Where: Battle 4 Atlantis at the Imperial Arena in Paradise Island, Nassau Bahamas
2021-22 season: The Flyers finished third in the Atlantic 10 with a 14-4 record, 24-11 overall. They missed the NCAA Tournament but earned a No. 1 seed in the NIT. Dayton fell to Vanderbilt in the second round.
Series: The Badgers defeated the Flyers 105-93 in December 1961 in their lone previous meeting.
KANSAS or NC STATE
Nov. 24 | vs. Kansas or NC State
Where: Battle 4 Atlantis at the Imperial Arena in Paradise Island, Nassau Bahamas
BUTLER/BYU/TENNESSEE/SOUTHERN CAL
Nov. 25 | vs. Butler, BYU, Tennessee, Southern Cal
Where: Battle 4 Atlantis at the Imperial Arena in Paradise Island, Nassau Bahamas
WAKE FOREST
Nov. 29 | Wake Forest
Where: Kohl Center
2021-22 season: The Demon Deacons finished fifth in the ACC with a conference record of 13-7. They missed out on the NCAA Tournament but earned a No. 2 seed in the NIT, where they lost to Texas A&M in the quarterfinals.
Series: Wake Forest has won the three previous games. The Deacons won 91-88 on Nov. 29, 2005, in the most recent game.
MARQUETTE
Dec. 3 | Marquette
Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee
2021-22 season: The Golden Eagles’ sixth-place finish in the Big East was enough to earn an NCAA Tournament at-large bid. They were knocked out by national runner-up North Carolina.
Series: The teams have met 128 times, starting in 1917. The Badgers defeated the Golden Eagles 76-89 last season to improve its all-time lead in the series to 69-59.
LEHIGH
Dec. 15 | Lehigh
Where: Kohl Center
2021-22 season: Lehigh’s season ended in the Patriot League tournament semifinals when Colgate defeated the Mountain Hawks by 20 points. They finished 10-9 in league play and 13-19 overall.
Series: This is the inaugural meeting.
GRAMBLING STATE
Dec. 23 | Grambling State
Where: Kohl Center
2021-22 season: The Tigers finished sixth in the Southwestern Athletic Conference with a 9-9 record in conference play and 12-20 overall. They upset No. 3 seed Southern University in the quarterfinals before losing to Texas Southern to end their season.
Series: The Badgers won all three previous games. The Badgers had four players score in double digits to earn an 84-53 win Dec. 22, 2018, the last time the teams played.
WESTERN MICHIGAN
Dec. 30 | Western Michigan
Where: Kohl Center
2021-22 season: The Broncos finished in last place of the Mid-American Conference with a 4-16 conference record, 8-23 overall. They did not qualify for the conference tournament.
Series: The Badgers beat the Broncos 82-79 in December 1954, the lone previous meeting.