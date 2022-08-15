Takeaways from Wisconsin men’s basketball’s final game in France

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team finished with a perfect record in France.

The Badgers closed their four-game stretch with an 85-69 win over Azurea Club de Golf on Monday in Nice, France. Junior guard Jordan Davis and sophomore guard Connor Essegian led the Badgers with 14 points apiece.

“It was our last game here,” Davis said in a postgame video posted by UW. “We wanted to finish out strong because we’re in France. Pulled out with a dub. Liked what we see. We played together as a team. Looking forward to the season.”

Here are three takeaways from the game.

A veteran and a rookie

Davis and Essegian scored more points than Azurea Club in the first quarter, combining for 13 points. UW led 19-12 after the opening period.

Essegian’s seven points edged Davis’ six. Two of Essegian’s baskets came off his own offensive rebounds. Two of Davis’ points came on a breakaway dunk off a steal.

Davis scored three straight baskets in the second quarter and entered halftime with 12 points.

Azurea Club got within 10 points halfway through the fourth quarter, but Essegian scored seven straight points to reinforce the lead.

“Connor has really come into his own,” Davis said. “He’s a freshman who knows his role on the team. It’s fun to watch him play.”

Forwards guide third quarter

The Badgers scored 21 points in the third quarter to open a 16-point lead entering the final quarter. Carter Gilmore and Steven Crowl had five points apiece in the quarter.

Crowl, who has hit many dunks throughout the four games, had an alley-oop dunk from Chucky Hepburn. Gilmore drew a foul and finished the and-1 opportunity on his way to 11 points.

Crowl was the only player to score more than 10 points in all four games after finishing with 11 on Monday.

Versatile rotation

Coach Greg Gard led with a starting five of Crowl, Davis, Hepburn, Isaac Lindsey and Tyler Wahl. It was Lindsey’s only start on the four-game tour.

The second lineup in was Kamari McGee, Essegian, Max Klesmit, Markus Ilver and Chris Hodges. Gilmore floated between the two.

Five players scored 10 or more points against Azurea Club. Klesmit’s 10 points were his highest during the trip.

Crowl, Davis, Hepburn and Wahl all started in three of the four games. Klesmit had two starts, while Essegian, Gilmore, McGee, Ilver, Hodges and Lindsey each made one.