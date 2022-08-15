Takeaways from Wisconsin men’s basketball’s final game in France

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team finished with a perfect record in France.
The Badgers closed their four-game stretch with an 85-69 win over Azurea Club de Golf on Monday in Nice, France. Junior guard Jordan Davis and sophomore guard Connor Essegian led the Badgers with 14 points apiece.
“It was our last game here,” Davis said in a postgame video posted by UW. “We wanted to finish out strong because we’re in France. Pulled out with a dub. Liked what we see. We played together as a team. Looking forward to the season.”
Here are three takeaways from the game.
A veteran and a rookie
Davis and Essegian scored more points than Azurea Club in the first quarter, combining for 13 points. UW led 19-12 after the opening period.
Essegian’s seven points edged Davis’ six. Two of Essegian’s baskets came off his own offensive rebounds. Two of Davis’ points came on a breakaway dunk off a steal.
Davis scored three straight baskets in the second quarter and entered halftime with 12 points.
Azurea Club got within 10 points halfway through the fourth quarter, but Essegian scored seven straight points to reinforce the lead.
“Connor has really come into his own,” Davis said. “He’s a freshman who knows his role on the team. It’s fun to watch him play.”
Forwards guide third quarter
The Badgers scored 21 points in the third quarter to open a 16-point lead entering the final quarter. Carter Gilmore and Steven Crowl had five points apiece in the quarter.
Crowl, who has hit many dunks throughout the four games, had an alley-oop dunk from Chucky Hepburn. Gilmore drew a foul and finished the and-1 opportunity on his way to 11 points.
Crowl was the only player to score more than 10 points in all four games after finishing with 11 on Monday.
Versatile rotation
Coach Greg Gard led with a starting five of Crowl, Davis, Hepburn, Isaac Lindsey and Tyler Wahl. It was Lindsey’s only start on the four-game tour.
The second lineup in was Kamari McGee, Essegian, Max Klesmit, Markus Ilver and Chris Hodges. Gilmore floated between the two.
Five players scored 10 or more points against Azurea Club. Klesmit’s 10 points were his highest during the trip.
Crowl, Davis, Hepburn and Wahl all started in three of the four games. Klesmit had two starts, while Essegian, Gilmore, McGee, Ilver, Hodges and Lindsey each made one.
Breaking down the Wisconsin men’s basketball nonconference schedule
SOUTH DAKOTA
Nov. 7 | South Dakota
Where: Kohl Center
2021-22 season: South Dakota earned the No. 5 seed in the Summit League Conference tournament after finishing 11-7 in league play and 19-12 overall. The Coyotes lost to eventual NCAA Tournament team South Dakota State in the tournament’s semifinal round.
Series: The Badgers won the lone previous meeting, 76-61, on Dec. 4, 2010.
STANFORD
Nov. 11 | Stanford
Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee
2021-22 season: Stanford finished ninth in the Pac-12 with a conference record of 8-12, 16-16 overall. The Cardinal got knocked out of the conference tournament by Arizona in the quarterfinals.
Series: The Cardinal hold a 6-4 edge over the Badgers. UW defeated Stanford 62-46 at the Battle 4 Atlantis on Nov. 21, 2018, in the most recent meeting.
GREEN BAY
Nov 15 | Green Bay
Where: Kohl Center
2021-22 season: The Phoenix finished 11th in the Horizon League with a 4-15 record, 15-25 overall. They were knocked out of the conference tournament in the first round.
Series: The Badgers have a 25-1 edge in the all-time series against the Phoenix. The two teams played last season with Steven Crowl leading the team with 18 points enroute to a 72-34 win.
DAYTON
Nov. 23 | vs. Dayton
Where: Battle 4 Atlantis at the Imperial Arena in Paradise Island, Nassau Bahamas
2021-22 season: The Flyers finished third in the Atlantic 10 with a 14-4 record, 24-11 overall. They missed the NCAA Tournament but earned a No. 1 seed in the NIT. Dayton fell to Vanderbilt in the second round.
Series: The Badgers defeated the Flyers 105-93 in December 1961 in their lone previous meeting.
KANSAS or NC STATE
Nov. 24 | vs. Kansas or NC State
Where: Battle 4 Atlantis at the Imperial Arena in Paradise Island, Nassau Bahamas
BUTLER/BYU/TENNESSEE/SOUTHERN CAL
Nov. 25 | vs. Butler, BYU, Tennessee, Southern Cal
Where: Battle 4 Atlantis at the Imperial Arena in Paradise Island, Nassau Bahamas
WAKE FOREST
Nov. 29 | Wake Forest
Where: Kohl Center
2021-22 season: The Demon Deacons finished fifth in the ACC with a conference record of 13-7. They missed out on the NCAA Tournament but earned a No. 2 seed in the NIT, where they lost to Texas A&M in the quarterfinals.
Series: Wake Forest has won the three previous games. The Deacons won 91-88 on Nov. 29, 2005, in the most recent game.
MARQUETTE
Dec. 3 | Marquette
Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee
2021-22 season: The Golden Eagles’ sixth-place finish in the Big East was enough to earn an NCAA Tournament at-large bid. They were knocked out by national runner-up North Carolina.
Series: The teams have met 128 times, starting in 1917. The Badgers defeated the Golden Eagles 76-89 last season to improve its all-time lead in the series to 69-59.
LEHIGH
Dec. 15 | Lehigh
Where: Kohl Center
2021-22 season: Lehigh’s season ended in the Patriot League tournament semifinals when Colgate defeated the Mountain Hawks by 20 points. They finished 10-9 in league play and 13-19 overall.
Series: This is the inaugural meeting.
GRAMBLING STATE
Dec. 23 | Grambling State
Where: Kohl Center
2021-22 season: The Tigers finished sixth in the Southwestern Athletic Conference with a 9-9 record in conference play and 12-20 overall. They upset No. 3 seed Southern University in the quarterfinals before losing to Texas Southern to end their season.
Series: The Badgers won all three previous games. The Badgers had four players score in double digits to earn an 84-53 win Dec. 22, 2018, the last time the teams played.
WESTERN MICHIGAN
Dec. 30 | Western Michigan
Where: Kohl Center
2021-22 season: The Broncos finished in last place of the Mid-American Conference with a 4-16 conference record, 8-23 overall. They did not qualify for the conference tournament.
Series: The Badgers beat the Broncos 82-79 in December 1954, the lone previous meeting.