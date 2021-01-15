Surviving The RAC: Wisconsin Badgers edge Rutgers Scarlet Knights for first win at Rutgers Athletic Center

Potter made two free throws to give the Badgers a 31-25 lead, but Young made a 3-pointer from 35 feet as the shot clock expired to start an 8-2 run by Rutgers to end the half.

Davison came out of the gates hot, scoring nine points in the opening 5:40. During a Zoom interview session with reporters a day earlier, Davison said he hoped to get to the free throw line and see some shots go down.

That’s exactly what he did, though not in the traditional sense. After getting fouled on a shot from beyond the arc, Davison made three free throws and followed it with a pair of 3-pointers.

UW’s defense was terrific early in the game, but Rutgers went into attack mode and had accumulated 20 points in the paint by halftime.

Davison talked about the importance of the Badgers being the aggressor, something they weren’t in Ann Arbor three days earlier.