Surviving The RAC: Wisconsin Badgers edge Rutgers Scarlet Knights for first win at Rutgers Athletic Center

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team spent a lot of time in hotels this week and, according to senior guard Brad Davison, maybe that wasn’t such a bad thing.
“I think it gives you more time to be together, some more time for some soul-searching and tough conversations and to figure some things out,” Davison said.
The No. 9 Badgers didn’t play great Friday night, but they played together and certainly displayed more passion than they did three days earlier.
The result, a 60-54 victory over Rutgers, helped UW salvage a split on a two-game road swing that didn’t include a trip back to Madison in between.
Davison and senior forward Aleem Ford finished with 14 points apiece, while senior point guard D’Mitrik Trice added 13 and gave UW’s struggling offense a huge lift down the stretch.
The Badgers (11-3, 5-2 Big Ten) won despite going 6 of 25 from 3-point range — several of those misses came during a drought in the second half — and giving up 20 offensive rebounds.
UW coach Greg Gard shook up his starting lineup after UW’s 77-54 loss at No. 7 Michigan on Tuesday, replacing senior Nate Reuvers with sophomore Tyler Wahl.
Reuvers has been struggling, but the Scarlet Knights’ small lineup presented a matchup issue for UW’s two-big lineup.
Not only did Ford provide some offense, his defense on Rutgers standout Ron Harper Jr. was terrific as well. Harper was held to six points on 3-of-14 shooting.
Jacob Young scored 19 points to lead the Scarlet Knights (7-5, 3-5), who were 2 of 19 from 3-point range and 2 of 7 from the free throw line.
Trice was quiet much of the night while being guarded by Young, but he scored eight points during a 12-0 run that helped UW take control of the game in the second half.
The Badgers went 10 consecutive possessions without scoring — a stretch of 6:39 — before Ford ended the drought with two free throws.
Trice took over from there, making two 3-pointers and scoring on a drive during a run that gave UW a 54-44 lead with 4 minutes, 20 seconds remaining.
The Scarlet Knights got to within 54-50 after a dunk by Myles Johnson, but Trice made a free throw with 31.4 seconds to stop the bleeding.
Senior center Micah Potter added two free throws with 20.9 seconds left to clinch UW’s first win at the RAC since Rutgers joined the Big Ten in 2014.
UW led by as many as 10 points in the first half but went into the half clinging to a 33-32 lead.
Potter made two free throws to give the Badgers a 31-25 lead, but Young made a 3-pointer from 35 feet as the shot clock expired to start an 8-2 run by Rutgers to end the half.
Davison came out of the gates hot, scoring nine points in the opening 5:40. During a Zoom interview session with reporters a day earlier, Davison said he hoped to get to the free throw line and see some shots go down.
That’s exactly what he did, though not in the traditional sense. After getting fouled on a shot from beyond the arc, Davison made three free throws and followed it with a pair of 3-pointers.
UW’s defense was terrific early in the game, but Rutgers went into attack mode and had accumulated 20 points in the paint by halftime.
Davison talked about the importance of the Badgers being the aggressor, something they weren’t in Ann Arbor three days earlier.
“Basketball’s a simple game,” he said. “I think people kind of make it a little more complicated than it needs to be. Whoever is the aggressor, whoever comes out punching first and playing hard and with that sense of urgency I think usually has the leg up and has the advantage. So I definitely think that will be the key to Friday night. It’s a great test for us, a great opportunity to bounce back after a showing that definitely wasn’t us.”