'Survive and advance': Badgers happy with the results after holding off Nittany Lions' furious push

INDIANAPOLIS — The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team, which didn’t get a postseason a year ago, wasn’t about to apologize for starting this one with a closer-than-it-had-to-be victory.
“Survive and advance,” senior forward Aleem Ford said after the Badgers opened Big Ten tournament play with a 75-74 victory over Penn State on Thursday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.
“It’s about winning games right now.”
Ford scored a season-high 17 points for UW (17-11), which won despite being outscored 17-2 over the final 4 minutes, 58 seconds.
That closing stretch almost wiped out what had been a brilliant offensive performance for the Badgers, who also got 15 points from Brad Davison and 10 from Jonathan Davis.
It took senior forward Nate Reuvers and Davison making big plays during a last-stand defensive stop that finally allowed UW to breathe a big sigh of relief.
“In this league, at this time of year,” Davison said, “a win’s a win and we’re going to move on and look forward and we’re excited for our opponent tomorrow.”
That opponent will be Iowa (20-7), the No. 3 seed. The Badgers were 0-8 against teams that finished ahead of them in the Big Ten regular-season standings this season, but they’ll get another chance to end that drought when they meet the Hawkeyes on Friday at approximately 8 p.m.
It’ll be the second meeting in six days between the teams. A 77-73 victory by Iowa last Sunday completed a regular-season sweep of the visiting Badgers, with one of the headlines from that game being UW coach Greg Gard’s passionate defense of Davison afterward.
After the senior guard was called for a Flagrant-1 hook and hold late in the game, Gard railed on Big Ten officials during his postgame news conference for what he believes is unfair treatment of Davison.
While Davison hasn’t commented publicly on that call, any perceived mistreatment or how his coach had his back, there seemed to be more passion than usual in the UW leader on Thursday night. At least twice, he pumped his fists wildly in celebration following made 3-pointers.
“Just Brad being Brad, staying confident, keep being that team player, being vocal and just being involved,” Ford said. “He just kept being himself and kept attacking it day by day and that paid off tonight.”
Gard added: “He’s our emotional leader. He’s the cement between all the bricks.”
UW went 12 of 23 from 3-point range, getting key performances from three seniors it needs to play well if it’s going to play deep into March: Ford, Davison and Reuvers.
Ford had gone 5 of 23 from 3-point range over his previous five games but went 5 of 6 from beyond the arc against the Nittany Lions (11-14).
He said his approach was simple: “When I get a good look,” Ford said, “to be confident and knock it down.”
Reuvers, meanwhile, went 5 of 39 from 3-point range (12.8%) in Big Ten play and had missed all nine of his attempts over the final four games of the regular season.
Penn State was aggressively defending screens at the top of the key, hedging hard with its big man to force UW senior point guard D’Mitrik Trice away from the basket. But Reuvers made the Nittany Lions pay with a pair of pick-and-pop 3-pointers late in the first half.
“It doesn’t seem like he’d hit a 3 in 2021,” Gard said. “So for him to knock down a couple there, it’s big for his confidence and big for the team’s confidence.”
UW got off to a slow start, missing 15 of its first 20 shots from the field, before exploding offensively.
The Badgers used a 23-5 run over the final 6:35 of the first half to turn an eight-point deficit into a 41-31 halftime cushion. They scored on nine consecutive possessions during that surge, with Reuvers and Ford making two 3-pointers apiece and Davison also draining one.
That rhythm continued into the second half, with UW building an 18-point lead at one point.
“That was some of the most energy we’ve played with in a long time,” Davison said.
UW’s lead was 73-57 after Ford made a 3-pointer from the right corner with 5:12 remaining, but its only points the rest of the way came on a basket by Trice.
There were two missed free throws by Trice during that drought, but Gard also thought his team was too passive.
“I thought we got too tentative against their pressure,” he said. “It made us stand around. It took some of our aggressiveness away in terms of playing in a rhythm.”
The Badgers were sloppy on the other end of the court as well, allowing too much dribble penetration.
Sam Sessoms scored 10 of his game-high 18 points during Penn State’s run, including a basket with 46.2 seconds remaining that cut its deficit to one.
After Davis missed a shot, the Nittany Lions had the ball with a chance to win the game. Sessoms drove and attempted what appeared to be a pass toward teammate John Harrar, but Reuvers blocked it.
Davison grabbed the ball before it went out of bounds and called timeout in the process. “Trying to do everything I can to win,” he said.
UW got the win, and a valuable lesson to go along with it.
“You’ve got to play 40 minutes,” Davison said.
