'Survive and advance': Badgers happy with the results after holding off Nittany Lions' furious push

The Badgers used a 23-5 run over the final 6:35 of the first half to turn an eight-point deficit into a 41-31 halftime cushion. They scored on nine consecutive possessions during that surge, with Reuvers and Ford making two 3-pointers apiece and Davison also draining one.

That rhythm continued into the second half, with UW building an 18-point lead at one point.

“That was some of the most energy we’ve played with in a long time,” Davison said.

UW’s lead was 73-57 after Ford made a 3-pointer from the right corner with 5:12 remaining, but its only points the rest of the way came on a basket by Trice.

There were two missed free throws by Trice during that drought, but Gard also thought his team was too passive.

“I thought we got too tentative against their pressure,” he said. “It made us stand around. It took some of our aggressiveness away in terms of playing in a rhythm.”

The Badgers were sloppy on the other end of the court as well, allowing too much dribble penetration.

Sam Sessoms scored 10 of his game-high 18 points during Penn State’s run, including a basket with 46.2 seconds remaining that cut its deficit to one.