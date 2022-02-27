'Super special day': Brad Davison's family has more to celebrate than Wisconsin's win over Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Saturday was a big day for the Davison family.
Jim Davison, father of University of Wisconsin senior guard Brad Davison, made the trip out to New Jersey to watch his son play against Rutgers at Jersey Mike’s Arena, the final Big Ten men's basketball venue the elder Davison needed to cross off his list.
But for the Davison family, Saturday was about more than the 13th-ranked Badgers’ 66-61 win over the Scarlet Knights, even if the victory did move UW another step closer to a Big Ten title.
Brad Davison’s fiancee, UW-Milwaukee assistant women’s basketball coach Tyra Buss, saw her team defeat Purdue University Fort Wayne to end its conference season on a high note.
The Davison’s welcomed a new member of the family as Brad Davison’s sister, Angie Tusler, gave birth to baby Phenix Terry Tusler — his third nephew.
In addition to the Badgers’ much-needed victory over the Scarlet Knights, Davison was able to finally break out of a seven-game shooting slump. He scored 14 points on 45.5% shooting overall and 50% from 3-point range as the Badgers (23-5, 14-4 Big Ten) held off the Scarlet Knights (16-12, 10-8) to move within one win of at least a share of the conference title with two games to play.
“Really big day for our family,” Davison said after the game. “I'm so thankful for (my dad) to make it to every single Big Ten arena in my five years here. That's super special to me, and for our relationship. … My sister had her first baby during the first half of our game. That's why my mom wasn't here. … Super special day for my family.”
Davison started the day with his teammates and spent the afternoon leading up to his game watching Michigan State beat No. 4 Purdue, which fell to 13-5 in Big Ten play. The Badgers knew heading into their matchup with the Scarlet Knights how important it was for them to win and gain a full game on the Boilermakers in the conference standings.
“I was doing homework during it,” Davison said. “Watching film during it just so I didn't get too engrossed in it. Because I knew we really needed to take care of business, especially coming to this place planning playing against a really good team.”
The Badgers did just that, becoming the only ranked Big Ten team to defeat the Scarlet Knights on their home court this season.
UW is now in sole possession of first place in the Big Ten and one win away from earning a share of the Big Ten regular-season title, which would be Davison’s second in his time at UW.
Leading up to Saturday’s game, Davison had been struggling to connect on his shots, going 26% from the field and 20.4% from 3-point range over the previous seven games. He insisted he wasn’t bothered by the prolonged slump, sticking to his long-held belief that “averages average out.”
“Always does,” Davison said. “That's why you put the time in. That's why you stay confident.”
Davison missed his first two shots to start the game, but hit the first of four 3-pointers with 14:24 remaining in the first half. He remained aggressive on the defensive end after the basket, stealing the ball on the next possession.
He hit another shot from downtown with 9:30 left before half, just 24 seconds after Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi made a hook shot to bring Rutgers within four points of UW.
Davison’s next points came off a Rutgers turnover. He capitalized on guard Paul Mulcahy’s bad pass, stealing the ball and making an easy layup at the other end.
His third, and final, 3-pointer of the first half came with just over two minutes before the break. It proved to be a big shot, putting the Badgers up 10 points, their second-largest lead of the game.
UW leading scorer Johnny Davis has been joking about Davison’s slump since it began and was grateful to see the beginning of the end.
“He picked a really good time to do it,” Davis said. “We were drawing plays for him to come off screens to hit threes and he was doing what he does and hitting big shots.”
Davison only hit one more shot the rest of the night, with the lone 3-pointer coming with 9:04 left in the game to put the Badgers up 50-44. He added four rebounds and two assists during the second half.
Davison, UW’s best free-throw shooter at 89.1% on the season, was a perfect 2 of 2 in UW’s loss to Rutgers on Feb. 12 in Madison but didn’t see the free throw line in Saturday’s rematch.
“We needed the points,” UW coach Greg Gard said. “We'll take them whether they're twos or threes or free throws or whatever. It's good for him. He's so confident — one for nine or seven for nine — he's not going to change his demeanor, his approach. It'll be the same pregame routine, the same practice routine. He really is a confident shooter. When you go through a low slump, you gotta have a short memory and move on to the next and he's done a good job of that.”
Davison has already moved on to preparing for UW’s next game against Purdue on Tuesday.
He joked that his sister likely won’t make it to another Badgers game this season, but Davison’s hoping he can get his parents away from grandparent duty long enough to attend his penultimate game at the Kohl Center.
