Suns re-sign former Badgers center Frank Kaminsky
Suns re-sign former Badgers center Frank Kaminsky

Frank Kaminsky fouled by Khris Middleton, AP file photo

Suns forward and former UW athlete Frank Kaminsky is fouled by Bucks forward Khris Middleton during the first half on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 in Phoenix.

 MATT YORK, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Former University of Wisconsin center Frank Kaminsky has been re-signed by the Phoenix Suns after their run to the NBA Finals, the team announced Monday.

Details of the contract were not disclosed.

He appeared in 10 games during the postseason — four of which were against the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks in the six-game finals.  

Kaminsky will be entering his seventh season after being drafted ninth overall by the Charlotte Hornets in 2015. He was the unanimous men’s national player of the year in 2015 after helping UW to the Final Four twice. 

Kaminsky joined the Suns in 2019. He has played in 86 regular-season games — including 26 starts  — over the past two seasons, averaging 8.0 points and 4.2 rebounds in 17.3 minutes per game.  

 

