Stuck in neutral: Struggles from 3-point range have prevented Badgers men's basketball team from gaining momentum

Open looks

UW went 7 of 28 from 3-point range in its loss to Ohio State, and Gard said after the game he thought the majority of those misses were good looks. He stuck with that opinion after re-watching the game.

Gard said Monday there were about a dozen misses that he “would take every day of the week, that were wide open. And I’m talking wide open.”

Yes, that also means there were a half-dozen or more 3-point shot attempts that Gard believes could be classified as poor in terms of selection. He has reiterated the importance of getting the ball into what UW calls the TFZ — 10-foot zone — and taking advantage of inside-outside looks in which players are stepping into their shot rather than moving side to side.

Gard also is leery about getting inside his players’ heads.

“There’s a point in time, too, where you don’t want to overanalyze it and micromanage shot selection,” he said, “because then you have players second-guessing.”

Senior center Micah Potter believes some of what UW is going through is “the ebbs and flows of the season,” something the Badgers certainly experienced last season as well.