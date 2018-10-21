As the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team went through pregame warmups prior to the Red-White scrimmage Sunday, Brevin Pritzl decided to turn the layup line into a dunking exhibition.
If those in attendance at the Kohl Center were paying attention at the time, they couldn’t help but notice that the junior guard has more bounce off the floor than he did when last season ended.
“I look better,” Pritzl said after doing his part to help the White team record a 43-34 victory after three 10-minute periods. “I don’t look as chubby as I used to. I’m definitely moving better defensively (and) offensively. I can just tell. I’m feeling a lot better moving, so it’s good.”
Pritzl, who’s listed at 6-foot-3, 198 pounds, said he lost 15 pounds in the offseason and then put 10 “good ones” back on. With knowledge he gained from a nutrition class he took during the spring semester and advice from UW strength and conditioning coach Erik Helland, Pritzl became a much healthier eater.
“Nutrition is a big factor,” said Pritzl, who averaged 8.9 points per game as a sophomore. “If you eat well, you’re going to have less pain, less sore days. That’s just something I had to take hold of.”
Pritzl finished with eight points. He made a 3-pointer on the opening possession of the game and finished a 9-0 run 82 seconds later by scoring on a drive.
That set the tone in a dominant opening period for the White, which led 21-6 and won the overall game comfortably despite being outscored in both the second and third periods.
Pritzl isn’t the only one who underwent a makeover in the offseason. This was the first chance for fans to see sophomore forward Nate Reuvers, who added 25 pounds and is now at 240.
Reuvers didn’t post eye-popping numbers in the scrimmage, finishing with six points and two rebounds in 22 minutes. But he scored on back-to-back possessions early in the game and held his own in the post while defending senior center Ethan Happ.
“I can definitely stop him from coming into the paint a lot more than I could last year,” said Reuvers, who started 15 games as a true freshman after beginning the 2017-18 season as a likely redshirt candidate. “This year, if I get caught behind a guy I can at least hold my ground as opposed to last year (where) if I’m behind a guy it’s probably a basket.”
Happ led all scorers with 13 points. He attempted four shots from outside the paint and missed each of them, but he looked much more comfortable at the free throw line and made all three of his attempts.
Sophomore guard D’Mitrik Trice, coming off a foot injury that limited him to 10 games in 2017-18, added 10 points for the White team.
Sophomore guard Brad Davison led the Red team with 12 points.
Other notes from the scrimmage:
• Sophomore guard Trevor Anderson and senior forward Charles Thomas IV were held out, each with a right leg injury. Sophomore center Owen Hamilton, who must sit out this season after transferring from Northern Illinois, sat out with a back injury.
• Senior forward Khalil Iverson grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds in 25 minutes.
• UW coach Greg Gard said he was impressed with his team’s defense in the scrimmage.
“You could tell where most of our time has been spent,” he said. “I thought that might be the best defense that has been played in an intrasquad game in a long time. Just no easy baskets. We missed some shots, too, and those will go in.”
• On the flip side, the game got sloppy at times. The teams combined for 20 turnovers, with Iverson (five) and Happ (three) the biggest culprits.
“We’ve got to clean that stuff up. It’s hard — what we’ve found over the years — going against yourselves. … Some of it is combinations on the floor and some of it is just decisions that have to be better.”