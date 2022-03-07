 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

Sporting News rewards Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis with season honor

University of Wisconsin men's basketball coach Greg Gard speaks to the media about the flagrant-2 foul that left leading scorer Johnny Davis injured after the No. 10 Badgers fell to the Nebraska Cornhuskers 74-73 in a senior day battle Sunday, March 6, 2022, at the Kohl Center in Madison.

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team’s Johnny Davis was named to his first All-American list of the season.

Only one voter for the Sporting News All-America team didn’t have Davis listed on their first team. 

The Badgers sophomore guard joined unanimous pick Oscar Tshiebwe from Kentucky, Ochai Agbaji (Kansas), Keegan Murray (Iowa) and Kofi Cockburn (Illinois) on the first team. 

Davis averaged 20.0 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game during the regular season. He also connected on 44.6% of his shots from the field. Michael DeCourcy called Davis’ 37 points, 12 rebounds, 2 blocks and 2 steals in the 74-69 victory at Purdue his defining moment.

Davis had to leave Sunday’s game after getting injured on a play that ultimately resulted in the ejection of Nebraska’s Trey McGowens due a Flagrant-2 foul. Davis didn’t return to the game, but UW coach Greg Gard said he’s “optimistic he’s gonna be fine.”

Two other Big Ten players were named to the second and third teams. Purdue’s Jaden Ivey was on the second team, while Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell made the third team.

