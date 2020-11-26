Sound of silence: Badgers men's basketball players get their first taste of creating their own energy in a near-empty Kohl Center

Ditto for Davis, who made an immediate impression by scoring on a floater to end the first possession of his career. The former La Crosse Central standout immediately made a mistake on the other end, getting caught napping on a backdoor cut, but Davis made up for it by showing off his athleticism while recovering to block a shot.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

Late in the first half, Davis scored with his left hand on a strong move to the basket and made some splash plays on both ends of the court right before halftime.

One of the things analyst Ben Brust, a former UW player, pointed out on the Big Ten Network telecast leading up to tipoff was how he had questions about the Badgers’ depth beyond a top seven that includes reserves Tyler Wahl and Trevor Anderson.

It’s only one game, but Carlson and Davis may have eased those concerns to some degree. For 40 minutes, at least, they looked they belong and are ready to contribute immediately.

“They’ve been playing really well in practice, and they both came in and did some great things today,” Reuvers said. “That’s really great to see, to have those guys come in and give us a break and still be very productive out there.”