Slow burn: Wisconsin Badgers shake off frigid start to thrash Nebraska Cornhuskers in Big Ten opener

Not that any warning shot should have been necessary for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team prior to it entering Big Ten play Tuesday night, but one was fired two days earlier from 250 miles to the southeast.
Northwestern’s upset win over visiting Michigan State made a boom across a conference where the former is expected to be a cellar dweller and the latter, once again, a title contender.
The siren was squealing again 48 hours at the Kohl Center, where the No. 9 Badgers managed to hear it over all the clanking sounds they were making.
Senior guard Brad Davison scored 11 of his 15 points after halftime and finished with seven assists to help UW overcome a dreadful start and record a 67-53 victory over Nebraska.
Senior forward Aleem Ford added 13 points, senior center Micah Potter added 10 points and 11 rebounds and senior forward Nate Reuvers also had 10 points for the Badgers (7-1, 1-0 Big Ten). UW needed a 16-0 run in the second half to finally pull away from the Cornhuskers.
Dalano Banton had 15 points for Nebraska (4-4, 0-1).
Potter ignited UW’s big run in the second half with seven points and an assist. One of those feeds was to Davison, who made a pair of 3-pointers during the run.
The big difference between the Northwestern/Michigan State game and this one was that the favorite was at home. UW has now won 15 consecutive games at the Kohl Center, including a 7-0 mark this season.
The Badgers entered the game shooting 48.1% overall and 46.5% from 3-point range at home with an average margin of victory of 24.3 points in those games.
But UW couldn’t hit anything early in the game and, worse yet, it was shooting itself in the foot with turnovers.
The Badgers missed 15 of their first 16 shots from the field and committed six turnovers in their first 17 possessions.
UW opened the game with eight consecutive empty possessions and, after a 3-pointer by freshman guard Jonathan Davis, went the next nine possessions without scoring. Eleven minutes into the game, the Badgers were stuck on three points.
Ford scored seven points during a 14-0 run that helped UW climb out of a double-digit hole and take a 25-24 lead into the half.
Nebraska used a 7-0 run to take a 33-32 lead with 14:23 remaining in the game.
But Potter made two free throws to start the 16-0 run that also included a 3-pointer by backup point guard Trevor Anderson.
Photos: Badgers cruise past Cornhuskers in second half