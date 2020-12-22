Slow burn: Wisconsin Badgers shake off frigid start to thrash Nebraska Cornhuskers in Big Ten opener

Not that any warning shot should have been necessary for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team prior to it entering Big Ten play Tuesday night, but one was fired two days earlier from 250 miles to the southeast.

Northwestern’s upset win over visiting Michigan State made a boom across a conference where the former is expected to be a cellar dweller and the latter, once again, a title contender.

The siren was squealing again 48 hours at the Kohl Center, where the No. 9 Badgers managed to hear it over all the clanking sounds they were making.

Senior guard Brad Davison scored 11 of his 15 points after halftime and finished with seven assists to help UW overcome a dreadful start and record a 67-53 victory over Nebraska.

Senior forward Aleem Ford added 13 points, senior center Micah Potter added 10 points and 11 rebounds and senior forward Nate Reuvers also had 10 points for the Badgers (7-1, 1-0 Big Ten). UW needed a 16-0 run in the second half to finally pull away from the Cornhuskers.

Dalano Banton had 15 points for Nebraska (4-4, 0-1).

Potter ignited UW’s big run in the second half with seven points and an assist. One of those feeds was to Davison, who made a pair of 3-pointers during the run.