Should the Big Ten men's basketball tournament be played?

Chicago should feel relieved it won't have to host this event at the United Center during a pandemic. The Big Ten Tournament is currently scheduled for March 10-14.

But many coaches are wondering if it should be played at all? After all, the goal of the season has been: Make it to March Madness.

Teams don't want this season to be for naught if they make it all the way to the end of the regular season only to have players contract COVID-19 at the conference tournament and be unable to compete for the NCAA Tournament.

The chances of bringing 68 teams free of COVID-19 to Indianapolis seems almost impossible at this point.

Coaches in various leagues have expressed skepticism about the value of playing in conference tournaments other than bubble teams.

The Big Ten has few bubble teams during this strong season with impressive team resumes. Illinois coach Brad Underwood said he doesn't want to think that far ahead given how rapidly schedules change and how protocols could shift. But he said safety should be a priority in this decision.