Should the Big Ten men's basketball tournament be played?
Should the Big Ten men's basketball tournament be played?

Wisconsin Penn St Basketball

Penn State's Seth Lundy goes to the basket splitting Wisconsin defenders D'Mitrik Trice, left, and Nate Reuvers during the first half of the Nittany Lions' 81-71 victory over the No. 14 Badgers Saturday at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pa. 

 GARY M. BARANEC, ASSOCIATED PRESS

February is usually the time to take conference races seriously. But this season? Too much remains unknown to start using sharpies for any team.

From where the conference tournament will take place to which teams will surge or sink, a lot will be determined in upcoming weeks. The Big Ten basketball race is tightening even as Michigan remains on its COVID-19 hiatus, with six teams within two games of the conference lead.

Middling Big Ten teams are making moves too, with Penn State and Rutgers on three-game win streaks — and Purdue has won five of its last six.

The last month of the Big Ten regular season likely will include makeup games and packed schedules with a race to the finish.

Here are four takeaways from the Big Ten.

1. The Big Ten Tournament will bunker in Indianapolis. But should it be played at all?

Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez recently told his university board the conference will move Big Ten Tournament games to Indianapolis instead of Chicago this season, according to a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel report.

Teams that qualify for the NCAA Tournament would remain in the city, where March Madness is being mostly centralized. The less traveling teams do is, obviously, safer.

Chicago should feel relieved it won't have to host this event at the United Center during a pandemic. The Big Ten Tournament is currently scheduled for March 10-14.

But many coaches are wondering if it should be played at all? After all, the goal of the season has been: Make it to March Madness.

Teams don't want this season to be for naught if they make it all the way to the end of the regular season only to have players contract COVID-19 at the conference tournament and be unable to compete for the NCAA Tournament.

The chances of bringing 68 teams free of COVID-19 to Indianapolis seems almost impossible at this point.

Coaches in various leagues have expressed skepticism about the value of playing in conference tournaments other than bubble teams.

The Big Ten has few bubble teams during this strong season with impressive team resumes. Illinois coach Brad Underwood said he doesn't want to think that far ahead given how rapidly schedules change and how protocols could shift. But he said safety should be a priority in this decision.

"If we have a conference tournament, there's some challenges to that," he said. "I think there's some benefit to that. We have a league with 10, 11, 12 possible opportunities to get teams in. With so many unknowns with what our schedule will look like, we'd be foolish to think someone's not going to pause again and kick in more games that are going to have to be made up. We don't want to do anything to jeopardize our team or anyone else that has the opportunity to play in the postseason. We want them to be as safe as they can be."

2. Trent Frazier has a new nickname — and new mojo.

Illinois guard Trent Frazier had five games of at least 20 points as a sophomore (13.7 points per game) and freshman (12.5 points). The holdover recruit with a hot hand from the John Groce era stayed on to play under Brad Underwood.

He had one 20-point game as a junior last season, scoring 21 at Purdue on Jan. 21, 2020.

Of course, most expected his scoring to dip when Ayo Dosunmu came aboard and Illinois added more surrounding scorers.

Frazier had some rough shooting slumps, but fans never grumbled — at least not too much — because of his tenacity on defense, overall hustle and leadership

Even this season as a senior, Frazier hasn't been a no-show slouch. He ranks third on the Illini with 9.6 points per game.

But Illinois knew he still had a hot hand. Somewhere.

He showed it in his 24-point performance in then-No. 19 Illinois' 80-75 win against then-No. 7 Iowa on Friday night. Making 4 of 9 3-pointers, he earned himself a moniker from Dosunmu: "No Hesitation Trent."

"When you're on a great team, you have to have guys who buy in, and Trent does an unbelievable job at that," Dosunmu said.

"There are times I tell him, 'You're a hell of a player too.' I call him 'No Hesitation Trent.' Sometimes with Trent, I'll kick it to him and he'll hesitate before he shoots it. He's thinking about it too much. I've seen Trent make so many balls. I know the work that he puts in. I tell him, 'Don't hesitate. When I swing it to you, shoot it."

Recently snubbed from the midseason Naismith defensive player of the year team, he still shines while making stops. He helped smother Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon, who finished with six points on 2-of-6 shooting including a late 3-pointer.

Frazier could be proof that the Illini are difference makers with their seniors as they make a push for the Big Ten crown.

3. Everyone's doing Michigan favors.

The Wolverines are in the middle of a two-week pause for their entire athletic department because of cases of the COVID-19 variant.

An obvious question was whether Michigan (13-1, 8-1) would slide out of first place during its pause as other teams performed well.

Wisconsin did Michigan the greatest service. The Badgers (13-5, 7-4 Big Ten) fell 81-71 at Penn State (6-7, 3-6) on Saturday — it was the Nittany Lions' first loss to Wisconsin since 2011 thanks to 50 second-half points by the Badgers.

Wisconsin fell two games out of first place and could be slipping out of title contention.

Illinois sits in second place now after beating Iowa. Illinois and Wisconsin play Saturday, which could result in a fourth loss for Illinois or a fifth loss for Wisconsin.

And Ohio State, which is also 1 1/2 games back from first, faces Iowa on Thursday.

This week will put a bruise on at least two teams of the four teams trailing Michigan, which is planned to return to action on Feb. 11 against Illinois.

4. Michigan State's perplexing slide continues.

The Spartans have legitimate excuses for their disastrous spiral.

Michigan State went 20 days without playing because of a series of COVID-19 cases within the program. And the full roster still isn't on the court.

But recent losses suggest something troubling beyond rust.

Rutgers dominated Thursday with a 67-37 win — its first ever against Michigan State — as no Spartans player scored more than seven points and shot only a collective 28.6%.

They couldn't bounce back Sunday against Ohio State in a 79-62 loss. They shot only slightly better than they did against the Scarlet Knights — an ugly 32.1%

Michigan State (8-6, 2-6), which is 5 1/2 games out of first place, is sitting one slot above the worst team in the Big Ten (conference-winless Nebraska). In The Associated Press poll, the Spartans climbed to No. 4 in Week 3 of the season.

The Spartans are running out of time now.

Their streak of playing in 22 straight NCAA Tournaments is in danger, and they are showing no signs of reversing course.

Michigan State's issues predate its COVID-19 layoff. It lost six of its last eight games with other poor shooting performances in blowouts. The Spartans shot only 26% in an 81-56 loss against Minnesota on Dec. 28.

Tom Izzo talked to reporters recently about a lack of leadership. Defensively, they're lacking in areas where they normally thrive, allowing 71.6 points (ninth in the Big Ten) and 41.1% shooting (eighth).

And it doesn't get easier either. Michigan State plays at Iowa on Tuesday. On one day rest, this will be its third game in six days since restarting.

