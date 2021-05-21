Sharif Chambliss replaces Alando Tucker on Badgers men's basketball coaching staff

“I think the biggest thing is I looked back at what coach Moore was able to bring: experience,” Gard said. “And experience is a big word and it covers a lot of areas, but (I wanted) somebody who had been to a few places, someone who had some mileage on their tires, so to speak.”

Wright State went 109-49, a .690 winning percentage, during Chambliss’ five seasons with the program.

He worked under former Badgers assistant Rob Jeter for four seasons at UW-Milwaukee from 2012-16.

Chambliss also had stints at UW-Platteville — he worked under Gard’s younger brother Jeff Gard — and Francis Marion University in South Carolina prior to joining Jeter’s staff.

“He’s continued to evolve and add tools to his toolbox,” Gard said. “And the one thing he’s got that you just can’t teach is a personality. He’s a fireball. He was like that as a player, he was very outgoing and gregarious, and he’s added other things to that genuine, outgoing personality and that I think makes him the recruiter he is because he can talk to anybody.”

Chambliss, in a statement, called it “an honor” to join the UW staff.