Sharif Chambliss replaces Alando Tucker on Badgers men's basketball coaching staff

The coaching staff for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team will have a new look in 2021-22, with Sharif Chambliss replacing Alando Tucker.
UW coach Greg Gard announced the move Friday afternoon, officially ending Tucker’s two-season interim stint on the staff.
Gard stayed inside the Badger family, replacing one former player with another. In fact, Chambliss and Tucker were teammates at UW.
Chambliss, a Racine native, returns to the program after serving as an assistant the past five seasons at Wright State. He played for the Badgers during the 2004-05 season, helping UW reach the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament, and was the video coordinator on Bo Ryan’s staff during the 2011-12 campaign.
“Sharif has a very engaging personality and a very aggressive personality,” Gard said during a phone interview Friday. “He was maybe the first one that reached out when the job got posted. Obviously over the course of time, as he went through the whole (interview) process, he did an exceptional job.”
Gard declined to reveal how many candidates he interviewed, only saying, “I talked to a lot of people” since the job was posted last month.
It’s unclear whether Tucker is leaving the program on his own or if his departure was Gard’s choice. Gard wouldn’t say whether Tucker pursued the opening, while Tucker hasn’t returned multiple messages from the State Journal over the past month.
Tucker, the program’s all-time leading scorer, stepped into an interim role in August 2019 after Howard Moore went on medical leave. Moore is still in a long-term care facility as a result of injuries sustained in a May 2019 car accident in Michigan that killed his wife Jennifer and 9-year-old daughter Jaidyn.
The Badgers struggled with consistency in Tucker’s first season as an assistant before winning their final eight games to earn a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.
But UW regressed this season with a senior-laden lineup, going 18-13 overall and finishing sixth in Big Ten play with a 10-10 mark. Shortly after the Badgers’ season ended with a loss to eventual national champion Baylor in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Gard was asked by the State Journal if he anticipated any staff changes.
“Not that I know of,” Gard said on March 24. “Not that I’ve been made aware of.”
While he wouldn’t offer details on Tucker’s departure from the staff, Gard said Friday he appreciated “what he did for us in a very tough situation. I appreciate all his commitment and time.”
While Tucker was a terrific player both at UW and as a professional, one thing he lacked was coaching experience. That was one thing Gard said he wanted to add to a staff that includes Joe Krabbenhoft and Dean Oliver.
“I think the biggest thing is I looked back at what coach Moore was able to bring: experience,” Gard said. “And experience is a big word and it covers a lot of areas, but (I wanted) somebody who had been to a few places, someone who had some mileage on their tires, so to speak.”
Wright State went 109-49, a .690 winning percentage, during Chambliss’ five seasons with the program.
He worked under former Badgers assistant Rob Jeter for four seasons at UW-Milwaukee from 2012-16.
Chambliss also had stints at UW-Platteville — he worked under Gard’s younger brother Jeff Gard — and Francis Marion University in South Carolina prior to joining Jeter’s staff.
“He’s continued to evolve and add tools to his toolbox,” Gard said. “And the one thing he’s got that you just can’t teach is a personality. He’s a fireball. He was like that as a player, he was very outgoing and gregarious, and he’s added other things to that genuine, outgoing personality and that I think makes him the recruiter he is because he can talk to anybody.”
Chambliss, in a statement, called it “an honor” to join the UW staff.
“Wisconsin is home to me and I could not be more excited to get back on the court I once played on, now as an assistant coach,” Chambliss said. “I look forward to working with the players and staff, continuing to execute the Badger basketball vision. The men’s basketball program can count on me to bring a genuine, high level of energy to an already outstanding base of basketball values.”
As excited as Gard is to have Chambliss join the staff, he acknowledged he’s doing so with a heavy heart. Next week will mark the two-year anniversary of the Moore family accident, and this hire is an acknowledgement that Howard Moore won’t be returning to the sidelines.
“I was hoping this day wasn’t going to come,” Gard said. “I wanted in the worst way for Howard to be able to get back and return to a sense of a normal lifestyle and be able to return with us and, unfortunately, that’s not going to be the case.”
