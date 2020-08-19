Seniors on UW men's basketball team act as mentors to seven-player freshman class

“He talked to us about how we got the culture back last year of how we want Wisconsin basketball to be,” Potter said. “He said we want to put these freshmen in a situation to continue to improve it going forward. He put the (onus) on us to really work with the freshmen on showing them how things are done, how to do things the right way and in a championship-winning way.”

Gard gave his veterans the option of remaining at home or returning to campus early to join the freshmen for summer workouts. Ford and Potter took the latter option, while the rest of the returning players are planning to return to Madison by the start of the fall semester.

According to a team official, the decisions on whether to return now or later was based on each individual’s situation and how much access the player had to gyms and workout facilities at home.

That makes Ford and Potter a tag-team welcoming committee, if you will. Both players said they embrace the opportunity to be mentors to the freshmen.

“The relationships you build with people off the court is the best way to be a mentor, letting them know that you’re someone they can turn to,” Ford said.