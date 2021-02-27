Second helping: Badgers' late push not enough as Fighting Illini sweep season series, spoil Senior Day

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team made it interesting down the stretch Saturday afternoon.
But a couple minutes of shot-making couldn’t make up for 38 minutes of poor offense for the No. 23 Badgers.
The result, a 74-69 loss to No. 5 Illinois at the Kohl Center, left UW 0-6 against the teams above it in the Big Ten standings.
Sophomore center Kofi Cockburn scored 19 points to lead the Fighting Illini (18-6, 14-4 Big Ten) who won despite being without star guard Ayo Dosunmu.
The Illinois star missed the game due to a broken nose he sustained earlier in the week at Michigan State.
Backup point guard Andre Curbelo filled in nicely and finished with 17 points, including some clutch free throws down the stretch.
Senior point guard D’Mitrik Trice finished with a game-high 29 points for the Badgers (16-9, 10-8), including 19 over the final 2:12. Senior center Micah Potter added 15 points for UW.
Trice’s fifth 3-pointer during that stretch cut Illinois’ lead to 68-66 with 15 seconds remaining.
After Trent Frazier made two free throws to stretch the Illini’s lead to four, Trice made another 3-pointer to cut UW’s deficit to 70-69 with 6.7 seconds left.
Frazier made two free throws and Illinois fouled Trevor Anderson before UW could get up a 3-pointer that would have tied the game. Anderson missed both free throws, and Jacob Grandison sealed the win for Illinois with two free throws.
Trice finished 6 of 9 from 3-point range, but his teammates were a combined 4 of 22 from beyond the arc.
UW was within 40-34 after Wahl put back his own miss with 14:09 left in the game.
But the Badgers missed their next seven shots from the field and Illinois used a 7-1 spurt to extend its lead to 14 points.
UW trailed 37-26 at the half after shooting 27% from the field.
The Badgers missed 13 consecutive shots during one stretch and scored five points in their first 17 possessions of the game.
After trailing by as many as 12 points, UW went on a 10-0 run fueled by 3-pointers from Anderson and Aleem Ford to cut its deficit to two.
But Curbelo made a 3-pointer to start a 6-0 burst by the Illini.
Late in the half, Davison was called for a Flagrant-1 for a hook-and-hold. Cockburn made the two free throws, and Curbelo ended the possession with a runner to give Illinois a 35-24 lead.
