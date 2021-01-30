Second-half struggles: Wisconsin Badgers go cold as Penn State Nittany Lions pull off upset

For the first time in almost a decade, the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team lost a game to Penn State.

A poor second half for the No. 14 Badgers, particularly on the defensive end, was the biggest reason for an 81-71 defeat Saturday afternoon at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pennsylvania.

Myreon Jones finished with 20 points and Izaiah Brockington added 18 for the Nittany Lions (6-7, 3-6 Big Ten), who ended a 13-game losing streak to UW. It was Penn State’s first victory in the series since a 36-33 decision in the 2011 Big Ten tournament.

John Harrar added 17 points for the Nittany Lions, who shot 54% from the field in the second half. They scored 50 points after halftime, with Jones, Brockington and Harrar combining for 36.

Senior forward Nate Reuvers matched his season high with 18 points, while Aleem Ford added 15 points and Tyler Wahl had 13 for UW (13-5, 7-4).

But UW’s starting backcourt — seniors D’Mitrik Trice and Brad Davison — were a combined 5 of 20 from the field.

The Badgers shot 25% from 3-point range, going 7 of 28.