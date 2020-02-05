Road regression: Wisconsin Badgers struggle on both ends as Minnesota Golden Gophers cruise to victory

Any chance of a rally from a 13-point halftime deficit was ruined by the Badgers going 1 of 16 from 3-point range in the second half.

While junior forward Nate Reuvers led UW (13-10, 6-6) with 14 points, he missed 12 of his 18 shots from the field. Junior forward Micah Potter added 11 points and a career-high 15 rebounds off the bench.

Davison wasn’t much of a factor in his return from the suspension. The Minnesota native was booed by the home fans and finished with four points, all from the free throw line.

“It’s great to win here,” Pitino said after the Gophers beat the Badgers at home for the first time since 2014. “Obviously, this rivalry means so much to our fans, to our home state. When you play in the Barn, it’s got to be a special experience and you can’t let people come in here and take over your building and I thought our fans did an unbelievable job there.”

Perhaps this type of performance should have been expected, as Izzo hinted at. But Gard said he thought it was more a matter of Minnesota playing at a high level than it was a letdown by the Badgers.

UW hosts Ohio State on Sunday.