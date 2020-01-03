Road redemption: Wisconsin Badgers shock Ohio State Buckeyes after overcoming offensive droughts

The Badgers had seven consecutive empty possessions during that run until Wahl ended the drought with a reverse layup.

King scored seven points during a 10-4 burst that tied the game at 47 with 6:52 remaining.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

A mid-range jumper by Reuvers with 1:54 remaining gave the Badgers a 52-51 lead. Pritzl gave UW a four-point cushion with a 3-pointer from the left corner late in the shot clock, but Duane Washington Jr. answered on the other end to cut the Buckeyes’ deficit to 55-54 with 56.7 seconds remaining.

UW point guard D’Mitrik Trice missed a shot, but Wahl collected the offensive rebound and got the ball back to Trice, who was fouled. He made both free throws and, after a missed 3-pointer by Kaleb Wesson, Reuvers made two free throws to give UW a 59-54 lead with 14.6 seconds left.

Game over.

UW scored the final eight points of the first half — Trevor Anderson and Aleem Ford ended the surge with back-to-back 3-pointers — to take a 29-25 lead into the break.

It was the polar opposite of how the game began for the Badgers, who opened with 10 consecutive empty possessions after going 0 of 5 from the field with five turnovers.