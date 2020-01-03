Road redemption: Wisconsin Badgers shock Ohio State Buckeyes after overcoming offensive droughts

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball didn’t take long to record a signature win in 2020.
Junior forward Nate Reuvers scored a team-high 17 points to help the Badgers shock No. 5 Ohio State 61-57 on Friday night at Value City Arena.
Sophomore wing Kobe King added 13 points for UW, which also got huge contributions off the bench from senior wing Brevin Pritzl and freshman forward Tyler Wahl.
Pritzl made a big 3-pointer late in the game, while Wahl’s hustle and defense were on display in key moments.
Reuvers scored seven points during a 14-3 run late in the game that helped UW (9-5, 2-1 Big Ten) record its fifth win over a top-five opponent in the Greg Gard era. The Badgers are 8-8 vs. Associated Press Top 10 opponents under Gard.
Junior center Kaleb Wesson had 22 points and 13 rebounds, but the Buckeyes (11-3, 1-2) were a one-man show.
Wesson was 7 of 10 from the field, while his teammates were a combined 12 of 37.
UW overcame two long offensive droughts, one at the start of each half.
Kaleb Wesson and his older brother Andre combined for eight points during a 10-0 run early in the second half that helped Ohio State turn a three-point deficit into a 38-31 lead.
The Badgers had seven consecutive empty possessions during that run until Wahl ended the drought with a reverse layup.
King scored seven points during a 10-4 burst that tied the game at 47 with 6:52 remaining.
A mid-range jumper by Reuvers with 1:54 remaining gave the Badgers a 52-51 lead. Pritzl gave UW a four-point cushion with a 3-pointer from the left corner late in the shot clock, but Duane Washington Jr. answered on the other end to cut the Buckeyes’ deficit to 55-54 with 56.7 seconds remaining.
UW point guard D’Mitrik Trice missed a shot, but Wahl collected the offensive rebound and got the ball back to Trice, who was fouled. He made both free throws and, after a missed 3-pointer by Kaleb Wesson, Reuvers made two free throws to give UW a 59-54 lead with 14.6 seconds left.
Game over.
UW scored the final eight points of the first half — Trevor Anderson and Aleem Ford ended the surge with back-to-back 3-pointers — to take a 29-25 lead into the break.
It was the polar opposite of how the game began for the Badgers, who opened with 10 consecutive empty possessions after going 0 of 5 from the field with five turnovers.
The Badgers outscored Ohio State 14-6 after Kaleb Wesson went to the bench with 4:24 remaining after picking up his second foul.
Wesson made all four of his shot attempts in the first half, but his teammates were a combined 5 of 21.
