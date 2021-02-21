Righting the ship: Badgers snap two-game skid with balanced attack against Northwestern Wildcats

Nothing cures an ailing offense quite like the Wildcats’ defense, which ranks at the bottom of the Big Ten in conference play.

The Badgers hardly lit up the scoreboard against Northwestern, which now has lost 13 consecutive games since opening Big Ten play 3-0. But Potter went 7 of 8 from the field and Trice made five of his six attempts, while Davis was able to get to the rim a lot and finished 6 of 7 from the free throw line.

Boo Buie scored 18 points to lead the Wildcats (6-14, 3-13).

Potter had 15 points by halftime to help UW build a 34-24 lead at the break.

The Badgers went eight consecutive possessions without scoring at one point in the first half. That was when Ford’s attempt from point-blank range got stuck heading into a media timeout.

But Trice made a baseline jumper out of the break, starting a stretch in which UW scored 19 points in 12 possessions.

Potter scored 10 of those points, including a pair of 3-pointers.

Davis also gave UW’s offense a boost by attacking the rim. He came into the game with 19 made free throws in 29 attempts on the season but went 7 of 7 from the stripe in the opening half.