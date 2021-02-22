Righting the ship: Badgers snap 2-game skid with win over Northwestern Wildcats after team meeting

After Northwestern pulled within 46-39 on a three-point play by Ryan Young with 12 minutes, 59 seconds remaining in the game, Trice made a 3-pointer to start a 10-0 run that put the game out of reach.

Afterward, Potter said the Badgers showed more “togetherness” and credited the team meeting with helping get everyone on the same page.

“And I’m not saying that we weren’t together the rest of the year, either,” Potter said. “The stuff that we talked about in that meeting really helped us get really, really close-knit and really will help us band together and realize this is it. For a lot of us, this is it.

“We want to make this a memorable year, we want to have fun with it, because I’m going to be honest: This is not what we wanted it to be. So all we can do is change it. Move on, use the past as motivation and continue to work and get better, learn from your mistakes and hopefully we’ll have success going on the rest of the year.”

UW gets some much-needed rest before hosting on No. 5 Illinois on Saturday. Backup point guard Trevor Anderson missed his second consecutive game with an upper-body injury and Gard said his status is day-to-day.

After playing the Fighting Illini, the Badgers close the regular season with games at Purdue and Iowa.