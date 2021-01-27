 Skip to main content
Return to form: Wisconsin Badgers close out Maryland Terrapins after second-half scare to avenge home loss
Micah Potter - Wisconsin Maryland

Wisconsin forward Micah Potter had a game-high 23 points and 12 rebounds as the 14th-ranked Badgers held off the Maryland Terrapins for a 61-55 victory Wednesday night at the Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland. 

 NICK WASS, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Part of what made its sprint to the finish line of the 2019-20 season so notable for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team was how a significant chunk of that run served as a redemption tour.

Four of the Badgers’ nine wins over the last half of Big Ten play last season came over opponents they had lost to earlier in the season. That was something senior guard Brad Davison was asked about earlier this week as UW found itself facing another revenge scenario as it prepared for a game at Maryland.

“We know we’re going to be a tough out and we want to bring the fight to those other teams if we get the chance to play them twice,” Davison said. “Whenever you lose to them the first time, having a second (chance) is a huge blessing that we look forward to playing.”

The No. 14 Badgers were able to deliver some payback once again thanks to senior center Micah Potter, whose 23 points and 12 rebounds carried UW to a 61-55 win over the Terrapins at the Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland.

Just after a month after dropping a 70-64 decision at home to Maryland, the Badgers (13-4, 7-3 Big Ten) jumped out to a big halftime lead and held on for dear life in the second half to turn the tables on the Terrapins.

Senior point guard D’Mitrik Trice added 13 points and eight rebounds for UW, which won despite not making a field goal over the final 7-plus minutes of the game. The Badgers’ only points during that stretch were four free throws from Trice in the final 48.7 seconds after Maryland (9-8, 3-7) had pulled to within seven.

UW has only been swept three times in five-plus seasons under coach Greg Gard. It now has avoided regular-season sweeps 11 times by answering a loss with a win.

Aaron Wiggins scored 18 points to lead Maryland, which also got 13 from Donta Scott and 11 from Darryl Morsell.

The Terrapins scored 38 points in the paint in the first meeting with UW. This time, that number was only 20.

“They showed (our) weaknesses, or maybe things that we didn’t do well, and they took advantage of it,” Davison said earlier this week. “So now you can take those away, try to take away your weaknesses and build on your strengths. Once you see them a second time, you’re a little bit more comfortable.”

Maryland opened the second half with a 20-5 run over the opening 8:18 to cut an 18-point deficit down to three.

But Davison answered with a 3-pointer from the left wing to start a 14-2 surge that included a three-point play and two 3-pointers from Potter, the second of which gave UW a 57-42 lead with 7:02 remaining.

Potter had 14 points and eight rebounds by halftime to help UW build a 38-20 cushion. He scored nine points over a span of four possessions, following a 3-pointer with a pair of three-point plays.

Maryland shot just 25% from the field in the first half, including 2 of 14 from 3-point range.

This story will be updated.

