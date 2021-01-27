Return to form: Wisconsin Badgers close out Maryland Terrapins after second-half scare to avenge home loss

Part of what made its sprint to the finish line of the 2019-20 season so notable for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team was how a significant chunk of that run served as a redemption tour.

Four of the Badgers’ nine wins over the last half of Big Ten play last season came over opponents they had lost to earlier in the season. That was something senior guard Brad Davison was asked about earlier this week as UW found itself facing another revenge scenario as it prepared for a game at Maryland.

“We know we’re going to be a tough out and we want to bring the fight to those other teams if we get the chance to play them twice,” Davison said. “Whenever you lose to them the first time, having a second (chance) is a huge blessing that we look forward to playing.”

The No. 14 Badgers were able to deliver some payback once again thanks to senior center Micah Potter, whose 23 points and 12 rebounds carried UW to a 61-55 win over the Terrapins at the Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland.