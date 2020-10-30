Badgers men’s basketball to play Louisville in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team is scheduled to host Louisville on Dec. 9 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge this season.
UW and Louisville have only met once, a 70-53 win for the host Cardinals on Dec 28, 1978.
While the Badgers return almost their entire rotation from a team that finished 21-10 overall and earned a share of the Big Ten Conference title, Louisville has a lot to replace from a team that went 24-7 overall and 15-5 in the ACC.
The Cardinals’ roster includes eight freshmen and six sophomores. The remaining players are all seniors, but two of them are graduate transfers.
Louisville’s leading returning scorer is senior center Malik Williams, who averaged 8.5 points and 6.1 rebounds in 2019-20.
The Cardinals added some scoring punch in the backcourt with graduate transfers Carlik Jones, who averaged 20.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists at Radford last season; and Charles Minlend, who averaged 14.4 points at San Francisco.
Chris Mack, who’s no stranger to the UW coaching staff, is 44-21 in two seasons at Louisville.
Mack was the coach at Xavier when Bronson Koenig drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer in a 66-63 victory that eliminate the second-seeded Musketeers in the second round of the 2016 NCAA tournament.
Headline matchups in the Challenge include Illinois at Duke, North Carolina at Iowa and Michigan State at Virginia in a matchup between siblings Sam and Joey Hauser. The Stevens Point natives left Marquette following the 2018-19 season and, after both considered transferring to UW, Sam headed to Virginia and Joey to Michigan State.
UW’s schedule, meanwhile, is still a work in progress even though the season is scheduled to begin in less than a month.
Marquette announced earlier this week that it will host the Badgers on Dec. 4.
Reports have indicated UW will open the season against Eastern Illinois on Nov. 25 before playing Arkansas-Pine Bluff two days later, with both of those games being played at the Kohl Center.
