 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Report: 2021 Maui Invitational featuring Wisconsin men’s basketball team will be played in Las Vegas
0 Comments
topical
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

Report: 2021 Maui Invitational featuring Wisconsin men’s basketball team will be played in Las Vegas

  • 0
Brad Davison - NCAA North Carolina Wisconsin

Wisconsin's Brad Davison drives in for a layup between North Carolina's Kerwin Walton, left, and Armando Bacot during the second half of the Badgers' 85-62 victory over the Tar Heels in the NCAA tournament Friday night at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Davison finished with a season-high 29 points as UW advanced to a meeting with top-seeded Baylor on Sunday. 

 ROBERT FRANKLIN, ASSOCIATED PRESS

The 2021 Maui Invitational has been moved to Las Vegas, according to CBS reporter Jon Rothstein, who tweeted the news Friday. 

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team is set to compete in the tournament that is scheduled to take place Nov. 22-24. 

This is the second year in a row the tournament has been moved stateside due to COVID-19. The Maui Invitational was in Asheville, North Carolina, in 2020. 

Rothstein also reported that Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas could be a potential venue to host the tournament. 

The teams competing in the tournament include Oregon, Houston, Butler, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Saint Mary's, and Chaminade. The Badgers are supposed to open play against Texas A&M at 1 p.m. on Nov. 22.

For the better part of two centuries, our journalists have worked tirelessly to bring our readers the most important news of the day. We’re here to serve the community. We’re here to serve you.

An official announcement has not been made by either Maui Invitational officials or UW, though a tournament representative said earlier this week there would be “an official statement regarding the tournament in the coming days.”

 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics